KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 08-01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0160% PA 0.7340% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0024% PA 0.7524% PA

For 12 months 0.0824% PA 0.9574% PA

For 2 Years 0.0824% PA 1.4574% PA

For 3 Years 0.0824% PA 1.7074% PA

For 4 years 0.0824% PA 1.9574% PA

For 5 years 0.0824% PA 2.0824% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 08 01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2234% PA 0.5266% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2188% PA 0.5313% PA

For 12 Months -0.1743% PA 0.7008% PA

For 2 Years -0.1743% PA 1.2008% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1743% PA 1.4508% PA

For 4 years -0.1743% PA 1.7008% PA

For 5 years -0.1743% PA 1.8258% PA

EURO VALUE 08 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3167% PA 1.0667% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2856% PA 1.0356% PA

For 12 Months 0.2424% PA 1.1174% PA

For 2 Years 0.2424% PA 1.6174% PA

For 3 Years 0.2424% PA 1.8674% PA

For 4 years 0.2424% PA 2.1174% PA

For 5 years 0.2424% PA 2.2424% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1727% PA 0.5773% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1945% PA 0.5555% PA

For 12 Months 0.1945% PA 0.6805% PA

For 2 Years 0.1945% PA 1.1805% PA

For 3 Years 0.1945% PA 1.4305% PA

For 4 Years 0.1945% PA 1.6805% PA

For 5 years 0.1945% PA 1.8055% PA