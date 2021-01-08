Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 08-01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0160% PA 0.7340% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0024% PA 0.7524% PA
For 12 months 0.0824% PA 0.9574% PA
For 2 Years 0.0824% PA 1.4574% PA
For 3 Years 0.0824% PA 1.7074% PA
For 4 years 0.0824% PA 1.9574% PA
For 5 years 0.0824% PA 2.0824% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 08 01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2234% PA 0.5266% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2188% PA 0.5313% PA
For 12 Months -0.1743% PA 0.7008% PA
For 2 Years -0.1743% PA 1.2008% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1743% PA 1.4508% PA
For 4 years -0.1743% PA 1.7008% PA
For 5 years -0.1743% PA 1.8258% PA
EURO VALUE 08 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3167% PA 1.0667% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2856% PA 1.0356% PA
For 12 Months 0.2424% PA 1.1174% PA
For 2 Years 0.2424% PA 1.6174% PA
For 3 Years 0.2424% PA 1.8674% PA
For 4 years 0.2424% PA 2.1174% PA
For 5 years 0.2424% PA 2.2424% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1727% PA 0.5773% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1945% PA 0.5555% PA
For 12 Months 0.1945% PA 0.6805% PA
For 2 Years 0.1945% PA 1.1805% PA
For 3 Years 0.1945% PA 1.4305% PA
For 4 Years 0.1945% PA 1.6805% PA
For 5 years 0.1945% PA 1.8055% PA