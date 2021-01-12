(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0256% PA 0.7244% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0035% PA 0.7465% PA

For 12 months 0.0796% PA 0.9546% PA

For 2 Years 0.0796% PA 1.4546% PA

For 3 Years 0.0796% PA 1.7046% PA

For 4 years 0.0796% PA 1.9546% PA

For 5 years 0.0796% PA 2.0796% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 12 01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2228% PA 0.5273% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2160% PA 0.5340% PA

For 12 Months -0.1733% PA 0.7018% PA

For 2 Years -0.1733% PA 1.2018% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1733% PA 1.4518% PA

For 4 years -0.1733% PA 1.7018% PA

For 5 years -0.1733% PA 1.8268% PA

EURO VALUE 12 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3209% PA 1.0709% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2860% PA 1.0360% PA

For 12 Months 0.2449% PA 1.1199% PA

For 2 Years 0.2449% PA 1.6199% PA

For 3 Years 0.2449% PA 1.8699% PA

For 4 years 0.2449% PA 2.1199% PA

For 5 years 0.2449% PA 2.2449% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1722% PA 0.5778% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1943% PA 0.5557% PA

For 12 Months 0.2023% PA 0.6727% PA

For 2 Years 0.2023% PA 1.1727% PA

For 3 Years 0.2023% PA 1.4227% PA

For 4 Years 0.2023% PA 1.6727% PA

For 5 years 0.2023% PA 1.7977% PA