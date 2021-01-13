Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Jan 13 (Pakistan Point news - 13th Jan, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 13-01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0255% PA 0.7245% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0002% PA 0.7503% PA
For 12 months 0.0769% PA 0.9519% PA
For 2 Years 0.0769% PA 1.4519% PA
For 3 Years 0.0769% PA 1.7019% PA
For 4 years 0.0769% PA 1.9519% PA
For 5 years 0.0769% PA 2.0769% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 13 01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2225% PA 0.5275% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2158% PA 0.5343% PA
For 12 Months -0.1799% PA 0.6951% PA
For 2 Years -0.
1799% PA 1.1951% PA
For 3 Years -0.1799% PA 1.4451% PA
For 4 years -0.1799% PA 1.6951% PA
For 5 years -0.1799% PA 1.8201% PA
EURO VALUE 13 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3147% PA 1.0647% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2844% PA 1.0344% PA
For 12 Months 0.2443% PA 1.1193% PA
For 2 Years 0.2443% PA 1.6193% PA
For 3 Years 0.2443% PA 1.8693% PA
For 4 years 0.2443% PA 2.1193% PA
For 5 years 0.2443% PA 2.2443% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1728% PA 0.5772% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1937% PA 0.5563% PA
For 12 Months 0.2053% PA 0.6697% PA
For 2 Years 0.2053% PA 1.1697% PA
For 3 Years 0.2053% PA 1.4197% PA
For 4 Years 0.2053% PA 1.6697% PA
For 5 years 0.2053% PA 1.7947% PA