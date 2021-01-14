Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 14-01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0163% PA 0.7338% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0024% PA 0.7476% PA
For 12 months 0.0756% PA 0.9506% PA
For 2 Years 0.0756% PA 1.4506% PA
For 3 Years 0.0756% PA 1.7006% PA
For 4 years 0.0756% PA 1.9506% PA
For 5 years 0.0756% PA 2.0756% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 14 01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2186% PA 0.5314% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2075% PA 0.5425% PA
For 12 Months -0.1631% PA 0.7119% PA
For 2 Years -0.1631% PA 1.2119% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1631% PA 1.4619% PA
For 4 years -0.1631% PA 1.7119% PA
For 5 years -0.1631% PA 1.8369% PA
EURO VALUE 14 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3091% PA 1.0591% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2863% PA 1.0363% PA
For 12 Months 0.2414% PA 1.1164% PA
For 2 Years 0.2414% PA 1.6164% PA
For 3 Years 0.2414% PA 1.8664% PA
For 4 years 0.2414% PA 2.1164% PA
For 5 years 0.2414% PA 2.2414% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1735% PA 0.5765% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1937% PA 0.5563% PA
For 12 Months 0.2092% PA 0.6658% PA
For 2 Years 0.2092% PA 1.1658% PA
For 3 Years 0.2092% PA 1.4158% PA
For 4 Years 0.2092% PA 1.6658% PA
For 5 years 0.2092% PA 1.7908% PA