KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 14-01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0163% PA 0.7338% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0024% PA 0.7476% PA

For 12 months 0.0756% PA 0.9506% PA

For 2 Years 0.0756% PA 1.4506% PA

For 3 Years 0.0756% PA 1.7006% PA

For 4 years 0.0756% PA 1.9506% PA

For 5 years 0.0756% PA 2.0756% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 14 01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2186% PA 0.5314% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2075% PA 0.5425% PA

For 12 Months -0.1631% PA 0.7119% PA

For 2 Years -0.1631% PA 1.2119% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1631% PA 1.4619% PA

For 4 years -0.1631% PA 1.7119% PA

For 5 years -0.1631% PA 1.8369% PA

EURO VALUE 14 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3091% PA 1.0591% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2863% PA 1.0363% PA

For 12 Months 0.2414% PA 1.1164% PA

For 2 Years 0.2414% PA 1.6164% PA

For 3 Years 0.2414% PA 1.8664% PA

For 4 years 0.2414% PA 2.1164% PA

For 5 years 0.2414% PA 2.2414% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1735% PA 0.5765% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1937% PA 0.5563% PA

For 12 Months 0.2092% PA 0.6658% PA

For 2 Years 0.2092% PA 1.1658% PA

For 3 Years 0.2092% PA 1.4158% PA

For 4 Years 0.2092% PA 1.6658% PA

For 5 years 0.2092% PA 1.7908% PA