Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Jan 15 (Pakistan Point news - 15th Jan, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 15-01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0088% PA 0.7413% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0021% PA 0.7479% PA
For 12 months 0.0763% PA 0.9513% PA
For 2 Years 0.0763% PA 1.4513% PA
For 3 Years 0.0763% PA 1.7013% PA
For 4 years 0.0763% PA 1.9513% PA
For 5 years 0.0763% PA 2.0763% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 15 01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2159% PA 0.5341% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2044% PA 0.5456% PA
For 12 Months -0.1606% PA 0.7144% PA
For 2 Years -0.
1606% PA 1.2144% PA
For 3 Years -0.1606% PA 1.4644% PA
For 4 years -0.1606% PA 1.7144% PA
For 5 years -0.1606% PA 1.8394% PA
EURO VALUE 15 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3027% PA 1.0527% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2846% PA 1.0346% PA
For 12 Months 0.2419% PA 1.1169% PA
For 2 Years 0.2419% PA 1.6169% PA
For 3 Years 0.2419% PA 1.8669% PA
For 4 years 0.2419% PA 2.1169% PA
For 5 years 0.2419% PA 2.2419% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1737% PA 0.5763% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1932% PA 0.5568% PA
For 12 Months 0.2097% PA 0.6653% PA
For 2 Years 0.2097% PA 1.1653% PA
For 3 Years 0.2097% PA 1.4153% PA
For 4 Years 0.2097% PA 1.6653% PA
For 5 years 0.2097% PA 1.7903% PA