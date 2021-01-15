KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Jan 15 (Pakistan Point news - 15th Jan, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 15-01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0088% PA 0.7413% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0021% PA 0.7479% PA

For 12 months 0.0763% PA 0.9513% PA

For 2 Years 0.0763% PA 1.4513% PA

For 3 Years 0.0763% PA 1.7013% PA

For 4 years 0.0763% PA 1.9513% PA

For 5 years 0.0763% PA 2.0763% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 15 01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2159% PA 0.5341% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2044% PA 0.5456% PA

For 12 Months -0.1606% PA 0.7144% PA

For 2 Years -0.

1606% PA 1.2144% PA

For 3 Years -0.1606% PA 1.4644% PA

For 4 years -0.1606% PA 1.7144% PA

For 5 years -0.1606% PA 1.8394% PA

EURO VALUE 15 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3027% PA 1.0527% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2846% PA 1.0346% PA

For 12 Months 0.2419% PA 1.1169% PA

For 2 Years 0.2419% PA 1.6169% PA

For 3 Years 0.2419% PA 1.8669% PA

For 4 years 0.2419% PA 2.1169% PA

For 5 years 0.2419% PA 2.2419% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1737% PA 0.5763% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1932% PA 0.5568% PA

For 12 Months 0.2097% PA 0.6653% PA

For 2 Years 0.2097% PA 1.1653% PA

For 3 Years 0.2097% PA 1.4153% PA

For 4 Years 0.2097% PA 1.6653% PA

For 5 years 0.2097% PA 1.7903% PA