KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0244% PA 0.7256% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0012% PA 0.7513% PA

For 12 months 0.0758% PA 0.9508% PA

For 2 Years 0.0758% PA 1.4508% PA

For 3 Years 0.0758% PA 1.7008% PA

For 4 years 0.0758% PA 1.9508% PA

For 5 years 0.0758% PA 2.0758% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 18 01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2189% PA 0.5311% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2105% PA 0.5395% PA

For 12 Months -0.1729% PA 0.7021% PA

For 2 Years -0.1729% PA 1.2021% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1729% PA 1.4521% PA

For 4 years -0.1729% PA 1.7021% PA

For 5 years -0.1729% PA 1.8271% PA

EURO VALUE 18 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3031% PA 1.0531% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2846% PA 1.0346% PA

For 12 Months 0.2461% PA 1.1211% PA

For 2 Years 0.2461% PA 1.6211% PA

For 3 Years 0.2461% PA 1.8711% PA

For 4 years 0.2461% PA 2.1211% PA

For 5 years 0.2461% PA 2.2461% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1743% PA 0.5757% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1960% PA 0.5540% PA

For 12 Months 0.2105% PA 0.6645% PA

For 2 Years 0.2105% PA 1.1645% PA

For 3 Years 0.2105% PA 1.4145% PA

For 4 Years 0.2105% PA 1.6645% PA

For 5 years 0.2105% PA 1.7895% PA