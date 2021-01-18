Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0244% PA 0.7256% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0012% PA 0.7513% PA
For 12 months 0.0758% PA 0.9508% PA
For 2 Years 0.0758% PA 1.4508% PA
For 3 Years 0.0758% PA 1.7008% PA
For 4 years 0.0758% PA 1.9508% PA
For 5 years 0.0758% PA 2.0758% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 18 01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2189% PA 0.5311% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2105% PA 0.5395% PA
For 12 Months -0.1729% PA 0.7021% PA
For 2 Years -0.1729% PA 1.2021% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1729% PA 1.4521% PA
For 4 years -0.1729% PA 1.7021% PA
For 5 years -0.1729% PA 1.8271% PA
EURO VALUE 18 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3031% PA 1.0531% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2846% PA 1.0346% PA
For 12 Months 0.2461% PA 1.1211% PA
For 2 Years 0.2461% PA 1.6211% PA
For 3 Years 0.2461% PA 1.8711% PA
For 4 years 0.2461% PA 2.1211% PA
For 5 years 0.2461% PA 2.2461% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1743% PA 0.5757% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1960% PA 0.5540% PA
For 12 Months 0.2105% PA 0.6645% PA
For 2 Years 0.2105% PA 1.1645% PA
For 3 Years 0.2105% PA 1.4145% PA
For 4 Years 0.2105% PA 1.6645% PA
For 5 years 0.2105% PA 1.7895% PA