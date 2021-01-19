KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0244% PA 0.7256% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0012% PA 0.7513% PA

For 12 months 0.0758% PA 0.4508% PA

For 2 Years 0.0758% PA 1.4508% PA

For 3 Years 0.0758% PA 1.7008% PA

For 4 years 0.0758% PA 1.9508% PA

For 5 years 0.0758% PA 2.0758% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 19 01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2220% PA 0.5280% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2091% PA 0.5409% PA

For 12 Months -0.1718% PA 0.7033% PA

For 2 Years -0.1718% PA 1.2033% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1718% PA 1.4533% PA

For 4 years -0.1718% PA 1.7033% PA

For 5 years -0.1718% PA 1.8283% PA

EURO VALUE 19 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3056% PA 1.0556% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2867% PA 1.0367% PA

For 12 Months 0.2481% PA 1.1231% PA

For 2 Years 0.2481% PA 1.6231% PA

For 3 Years 0.2481% PA 1.8731% PA

For 4 years 0.2481% PA 2.1231% PA

For 5 years 0.2481% PA 2.2481% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1743% PA 0.5753% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1963% PA 0.5537% PA

For 12 Months 0.2080% PA 0.6670% PA

For 2 Years 0.2080% PA 1.1670% PA

For 3 Years 0.2080% PA 1.4170% PA

For 4 Years 0.2080% PA 1.6670% PA

For 5 years 0.2080% PA 1.7920% PA