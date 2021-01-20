KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 20-01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0260% PA 0.7240% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0143% PA 0.7358% PA

For 12 months 0.0624% PA 0.9374% PA

For 2 Years 0.0624% PA 1.4374% PA

For 3 Years 0.0624% PA 1.6874% PA

For 4 years 0.0624% PA 1.9374% PA

For 5 years 0.0624% PA 2.0624% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 20 01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2214% PA 0.5286% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2111% PA 0.5389% PA

For 12 Months -0.1760% PA 0.6990% PA

For 2 Years -0.1760% PA 1.1990% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1760% PA 1.4490% PA

For 4 years -0.1760% PA 1.6990% PA

For 5 years -0.1760% PA 1.8240% PA

EURO VALUE 20 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3053% PA 1.0553% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2864% PA 1.0364% PA

For 12 Months 0.2507% PA 1.1257% PA

For 2 Years 0.2507% PA 1.6257% PA

For 3 Years 0.2507% PA 1.8757% PA

For 4 years 0.2507% PA 2.1257% PA

For 5 years 0.2507% PA 2.2507% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1755% PA 0.5745% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1955% PA 0.5545% PA

For 12 Months 0.2073% PA 0.6677% PA

For 2 Years 0.2073% PA 1.1677% PA

For 3 Years 0.2073% PA 1.4177% PA

For 4 Years 0.2073% PA 1.6677% PA

For 5 years 0.2073% PA 1.7927% PA