Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 20-01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0260% PA 0.7240% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0143% PA 0.7358% PA
For 12 months 0.0624% PA 0.9374% PA
For 2 Years 0.0624% PA 1.4374% PA
For 3 Years 0.0624% PA 1.6874% PA
For 4 years 0.0624% PA 1.9374% PA
For 5 years 0.0624% PA 2.0624% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 20 01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2214% PA 0.5286% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2111% PA 0.5389% PA
For 12 Months -0.1760% PA 0.6990% PA
For 2 Years -0.1760% PA 1.1990% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1760% PA 1.4490% PA
For 4 years -0.1760% PA 1.6990% PA
For 5 years -0.1760% PA 1.8240% PA
EURO VALUE 20 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3053% PA 1.0553% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2864% PA 1.0364% PA
For 12 Months 0.2507% PA 1.1257% PA
For 2 Years 0.2507% PA 1.6257% PA
For 3 Years 0.2507% PA 1.8757% PA
For 4 years 0.2507% PA 2.1257% PA
For 5 years 0.2507% PA 2.2507% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1755% PA 0.5745% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1955% PA 0.5545% PA
For 12 Months 0.2073% PA 0.6677% PA
For 2 Years 0.2073% PA 1.1677% PA
For 3 Years 0.2073% PA 1.4177% PA
For 4 Years 0.2073% PA 1.6677% PA
For 5 years 0.2073% PA 1.7927% PA