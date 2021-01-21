KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Jan 21 (Pakistan Point news - 21st Jan, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0264% PA 0.7236% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0141% PA 0.7359% PA

For 12 months 0.0630% PA 0.9380% PA

For 2 Years 0.0630% PA 1.4380% PA

For 3 Years 0.0630% PA 1.6880% PA

For 4 years 0.0630% PA 1.9380% PA

For 5 years 0.0630% PA 2.0630% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 21 01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2230% PA 0.5270% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2124% PA 0.5376% PA

For 12 Months -0.1750% PA 0.7000% PA

For 2 Years -0.

1750% PA 1.2000% PA

For 3 Years -0.1750% PA 1.4500% PA

For 4 years -0.1750% PA 1.7000% PA

For 5 years -0.1750% PA 1.8250% PA

EURO VALUE 21 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3039% PA 1.0539% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2831% PA 1.0331% PA

For 12 Months 0.2487% PA 1.1237% PA

For 2 Years 0.2487% PA 1.6237% PA

For 3 Years 0.2487% PA 1.8737% PA

For 4 years 0.2487% PA 2.1237% PA

For 5 years 0.2487% PA 2.2487% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1790% PA 0.5710% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1962% PA 0.5538% PA

For 12 Months 0.2097% PA 0.6653% PA

For 2 Years 0.2097% PA 1.1653% PA

For 3 Years 0.2097% PA 1.4153% PA

For 4 Years 0.2097% PA 1.6653% PA

For 5 years 0.2097% PA 1.7903% PA