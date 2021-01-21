Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0264% PA 0.7236% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0141% PA 0.7359% PA
For 12 months 0.0630% PA 0.9380% PA
For 2 Years 0.0630% PA 1.4380% PA
For 3 Years 0.0630% PA 1.6880% PA
For 4 years 0.0630% PA 1.9380% PA
For 5 years 0.0630% PA 2.0630% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 21 01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2230% PA 0.5270% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2124% PA 0.5376% PA
For 12 Months -0.1750% PA 0.7000% PA
For 2 Years -0.
1750% PA 1.2000% PA
For 3 Years -0.1750% PA 1.4500% PA
For 4 years -0.1750% PA 1.7000% PA
For 5 years -0.1750% PA 1.8250% PA
EURO VALUE 21 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3039% PA 1.0539% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2831% PA 1.0331% PA
For 12 Months 0.2487% PA 1.1237% PA
For 2 Years 0.2487% PA 1.6237% PA
For 3 Years 0.2487% PA 1.8737% PA
For 4 years 0.2487% PA 2.1237% PA
For 5 years 0.2487% PA 2.2487% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1790% PA 0.5710% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1962% PA 0.5538% PA
For 12 Months 0.2097% PA 0.6653% PA
For 2 Years 0.2097% PA 1.1653% PA
For 3 Years 0.2097% PA 1.4153% PA
For 4 Years 0.2097% PA 1.6653% PA
For 5 years 0.2097% PA 1.7903% PA