KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 22-01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0276% PA 0.7224% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0121% PA 0.7379% PA

For 12 months 0.0673% PA 0.9423% PA

For 2 Years 0.0673% PA 1.4423% PA

For 3 Years 0.0673% PA 1.6923% PA

For 4 years 0.0673% PA 1.9423% PA

For 5 years 0.0673% PA 2.0673% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 22 01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2166% PA 0.5334% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2079% PA 0.5421% PA

For 12 Months -0.1685% PA 0.7065% PA

For 2 Years -0.1685% PA 1.2065% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1685% PA 1.4565% PA

For 4 years -0.1685% PA 1.7065% PA

For 5 years -0.1685% PA 1.8315% PA

EURO VALUE 22 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3016% PA 1.0516% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2859% PA 1.0359% PA

For 12 Months 0.2490% PA 1.1240% PA

For 2 Years 0.2490% PA 1.6240% PA

For 3 Years 0.2490% PA 1.8740% PA

For 4 years 0.2490% PA 2.1240% PA

For 5 years 0.2490% PA 2.2490% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1787% PA 0.5713% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1913% PA 0.5587% PA

For 12 Months 0.2135% PA 0.6615% PA

For 2 Years 0.2135% PA 1.1615% PA

For 3 Years 0.2135% PA 1.4115% PA

For 4 Years 0.2135% PA 1.6615% PA

For 5 years 0.2135% PA 1.7865% PA