Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 22-01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0276% PA 0.7224% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0121% PA 0.7379% PA
For 12 months 0.0673% PA 0.9423% PA
For 2 Years 0.0673% PA 1.4423% PA
For 3 Years 0.0673% PA 1.6923% PA
For 4 years 0.0673% PA 1.9423% PA
For 5 years 0.0673% PA 2.0673% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 22 01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2166% PA 0.5334% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2079% PA 0.5421% PA
For 12 Months -0.1685% PA 0.7065% PA
For 2 Years -0.1685% PA 1.2065% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1685% PA 1.4565% PA
For 4 years -0.1685% PA 1.7065% PA
For 5 years -0.1685% PA 1.8315% PA
EURO VALUE 22 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3016% PA 1.0516% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2859% PA 1.0359% PA
For 12 Months 0.2490% PA 1.1240% PA
For 2 Years 0.2490% PA 1.6240% PA
For 3 Years 0.2490% PA 1.8740% PA
For 4 years 0.2490% PA 2.1240% PA
For 5 years 0.2490% PA 2.2490% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1787% PA 0.5713% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1913% PA 0.5587% PA
For 12 Months 0.2135% PA 0.6615% PA
For 2 Years 0.2135% PA 1.1615% PA
For 3 Years 0.2135% PA 1.4115% PA
For 4 Years 0.2135% PA 1.6615% PA
For 5 years 0.2135% PA 1.7865% PA