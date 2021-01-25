Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 25-01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0323% PA 0.7178% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0155% PA 0.7345% PA
For 12 months 0.0654% PA 0.9404% PA
For 2 Years 0.0654% PA 1.4404% PA
For 3 Years 0.0654% PA 1.6904% PA
For 4 years 0.0654% PA 1.9404% PA
For 5 years 0.0654% PA 2.0654% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 25 01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2121% PA 0.5379% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2031% PA 0.5469% PA
For 12 Months -0.1646% PA 0.7104% PA
For 2 Years -0.1646% PA 1.2104% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1646% PA 1.4604% PA
For 4 years -0.1646% PA 1.7104% PA
For 5 years -0.1646% PA 1.8354% PA
EURO VALUE 25 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2980% PA 1.0480% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2829% PA 1.0329% PA
For 12 Months 0.2524% PA 1.1274% PA
For 2 Years 0.2524% PA 1.6274% PA
For 3 Years 0.2524% PA 1.8774% PA
For 4 years 0.2524% PA 2.1274% PA
For 5 years 0.2524% PA 2.2524% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1775% PA 0.5725% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1892% PA 0.5608% PA
For 12 Months 0.2150% PA 0.6600% PA
For 2 Years 0.2150% PA 1.1600% PA
For 3 Years 0.2150% PA 1.4100% PA
For 4 Years 0.2150% PA 1.6600% PA
For 5 years 0.2150% PA 1.7850% PA