KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 25-01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0323% PA 0.7178% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0155% PA 0.7345% PA

For 12 months 0.0654% PA 0.9404% PA

For 2 Years 0.0654% PA 1.4404% PA

For 3 Years 0.0654% PA 1.6904% PA

For 4 years 0.0654% PA 1.9404% PA

For 5 years 0.0654% PA 2.0654% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 25 01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2121% PA 0.5379% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2031% PA 0.5469% PA

For 12 Months -0.1646% PA 0.7104% PA

For 2 Years -0.1646% PA 1.2104% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1646% PA 1.4604% PA

For 4 years -0.1646% PA 1.7104% PA

For 5 years -0.1646% PA 1.8354% PA

EURO VALUE 25 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2980% PA 1.0480% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2829% PA 1.0329% PA

For 12 Months 0.2524% PA 1.1274% PA

For 2 Years 0.2524% PA 1.6274% PA

For 3 Years 0.2524% PA 1.8774% PA

For 4 years 0.2524% PA 2.1274% PA

For 5 years 0.2524% PA 2.2524% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1775% PA 0.5725% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1892% PA 0.5608% PA

For 12 Months 0.2150% PA 0.6600% PA

For 2 Years 0.2150% PA 1.1600% PA

For 3 Years 0.2150% PA 1.4100% PA

For 4 Years 0.2150% PA 1.6600% PA

For 5 years 0.2150% PA 1.7850% PA