KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 26-01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0348% PA 0.7153% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0140% PA 0.7360% PA

For 12 months 0.0623% PA 0.9373% PA

For 2 Years 0.0623% PA 1.4373% PA

For 3 Years 0.0623% PA 1.6873% PA

For 4 years 0.0623% PA 1.9373% PA

For 5 years 0.0623% PA 2.0623% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 26 01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2146% PA 0.5354% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2065% PA 0.5435% PA

For 12 Months -0.1676% PA 0.7074% PA

For 2 Years -0.1676% PA 1.2074% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1676% PA 1.4574% PA

For 4 years -0.1676% PA 1.7074% PA

For 5 years -0.1676% PA 1.8324% PA

EURO VALUE 26 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2950% PA 1.0450% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2821% PA 1.0321% PA

For 12 Months 0.2496% PA 1.1246% PA

For 2 Years 0.2496% PA 1.6246% PA

For 3 Years 0.2496% PA 1.8746% PA

For 4 years 0.2496% PA 2.1246% PA

For 5 years 0.2496% PA 2.2496% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1787% PA 0.5713% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1822% PA 0.5678% PA

For 12 Months 0.2092% PA 0.6658% PA

For 2 Years 0.2092% PA 1.1658% PA

For 3 Years 0.2092% PA 1.4158% PA

For 4 Years 0.2092% PA 1.6658% PA

For 5 years 0.2092% PA 1.7908% PA