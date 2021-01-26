Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 26-01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0348% PA 0.7153% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0140% PA 0.7360% PA
For 12 months 0.0623% PA 0.9373% PA
For 2 Years 0.0623% PA 1.4373% PA
For 3 Years 0.0623% PA 1.6873% PA
For 4 years 0.0623% PA 1.9373% PA
For 5 years 0.0623% PA 2.0623% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 26 01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2146% PA 0.5354% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2065% PA 0.5435% PA
For 12 Months -0.1676% PA 0.7074% PA
For 2 Years -0.1676% PA 1.2074% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1676% PA 1.4574% PA
For 4 years -0.1676% PA 1.7074% PA
For 5 years -0.1676% PA 1.8324% PA
EURO VALUE 26 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2950% PA 1.0450% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2821% PA 1.0321% PA
For 12 Months 0.2496% PA 1.1246% PA
For 2 Years 0.2496% PA 1.6246% PA
For 3 Years 0.2496% PA 1.8746% PA
For 4 years 0.2496% PA 2.1246% PA
For 5 years 0.2496% PA 2.2496% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1787% PA 0.5713% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1822% PA 0.5678% PA
For 12 Months 0.2092% PA 0.6658% PA
For 2 Years 0.2092% PA 1.1658% PA
For 3 Years 0.2092% PA 1.4158% PA
For 4 Years 0.2092% PA 1.6658% PA
For 5 years 0.2092% PA 1.7908% PA