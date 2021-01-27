Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, Jan 27 (Pakistan Point news - 27th Jan, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0371% PA 0.7129% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0170% PA 0.7330% PA
For 12 months 0.0623% PA 0.9373% PA
For 2 Years 0.0623% PA 1.4373% PA
For 3 Years 0.0623% PA 1.6873% PA
For 4 years 0.0623% PA 1.9373% PA
For 5 years 0.0623% PA 2.0623% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 27 01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2166% PA 0.5334% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2089% PA 0.5411% PA
For 12 Months -0.1690% PA 0.7060% PA
For 2 Years -0.
1690% PA 1.2060% PA
For 3 Years -0.1690% PA 1.4560% PA
For 4 years -0.1690% PA 1.7060% PA
For 5 years -0.1690% PA 1.8310% PA
EURO VALUE 27 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3003% PA 1.0503% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2857% PA 1.0357% PA
For 12 Months 0.2519% PA 1.1269% PA
For 2 Years 0.2519% PA 1.6269% PA
For 3 Years 0.2519% PA 1.8769% PA
For 4 years 0.2519% PA 2.1269% PA
For 5 years 0.2519% PA 2.2519% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1770% PA 0.5730% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1787% PA 0.5713% PA
For 12 Months 0.2118% PA 0.6632% PA
For 2 Years 0.2118% PA 1.1632% PA
For 3 Years 0.2118% PA 1.4132% PA
For 4 Years 0.2118% PA 1.6632% PA
For 5 years 0.2118% PA 1.7882% PA