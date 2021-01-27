(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Jan 27 (Pakistan Point news - 27th Jan, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0371% PA 0.7129% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0170% PA 0.7330% PA

For 12 months 0.0623% PA 0.9373% PA

For 2 Years 0.0623% PA 1.4373% PA

For 3 Years 0.0623% PA 1.6873% PA

For 4 years 0.0623% PA 1.9373% PA

For 5 years 0.0623% PA 2.0623% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 27 01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2166% PA 0.5334% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2089% PA 0.5411% PA

For 12 Months -0.1690% PA 0.7060% PA

For 2 Years -0.

1690% PA 1.2060% PA

For 3 Years -0.1690% PA 1.4560% PA

For 4 years -0.1690% PA 1.7060% PA

For 5 years -0.1690% PA 1.8310% PA

EURO VALUE 27 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3003% PA 1.0503% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2857% PA 1.0357% PA

For 12 Months 0.2519% PA 1.1269% PA

For 2 Years 0.2519% PA 1.6269% PA

For 3 Years 0.2519% PA 1.8769% PA

For 4 years 0.2519% PA 2.1269% PA

For 5 years 0.2519% PA 2.2519% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1770% PA 0.5730% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1787% PA 0.5713% PA

For 12 Months 0.2118% PA 0.6632% PA

For 2 Years 0.2118% PA 1.1632% PA

For 3 Years 0.2118% PA 1.4132% PA

For 4 Years 0.2118% PA 1.6632% PA

For 5 years 0.2118% PA 1.7882% PA