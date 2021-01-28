Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 28-01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0315% PA 0.7185% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0155% PA 0.7345% PA
For 12 months 0.0615% PA 0.9365% PA
For 2 Years 0.0615% PA 1.4365% PA
For 3 Years 0.0615% PA 1.6865% PA
For 4 years 0.0615% PA 1.9365% PA
For 5 years 0.0615% PA 2.0615% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 28 01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2146% PA 0.5354% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2075% PA 0.5425% PA
For 12 Months -0.1683% PA 0.7068% PA
For 2 Years -0.1683% PA 1.2068% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1683% PA 1.4568% PA
For 4 years -0.1683% PA 1.7068% PA
For 5 years -0.1683% PA 1.8318% PA
EURO VALUE 28 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2956% PA 1.0456% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2840% PA 1.0340% PA
For 12 Months 0.2524% PA 1.1274% PA
For 2 Years 0.2524% PA 1.6274% PA
For 3 Years 0.2524% PA 1.8774% PA
For 4 years 0.2524% PA 2.1274% PA
For 5 years 0.2524% PA 2.2524% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1732% PA 0.5768% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1788% PA 0.5712% PA
For 12 Months 0.2112% PA 0.6638% PA
For 2 Years 0.2112% PA 1.1638% PA
For 3 Years 0.2112% PA 1.4138% PA
For 4 Years 0.2112% PA 1.6638% PA
For 5 years 0.2112% PA 1.7888% PA