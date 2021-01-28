KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 28-01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0315% PA 0.7185% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0155% PA 0.7345% PA

For 12 months 0.0615% PA 0.9365% PA

For 2 Years 0.0615% PA 1.4365% PA

For 3 Years 0.0615% PA 1.6865% PA

For 4 years 0.0615% PA 1.9365% PA

For 5 years 0.0615% PA 2.0615% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 28 01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2146% PA 0.5354% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2075% PA 0.5425% PA

For 12 Months -0.1683% PA 0.7068% PA

For 2 Years -0.1683% PA 1.2068% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1683% PA 1.4568% PA

For 4 years -0.1683% PA 1.7068% PA

For 5 years -0.1683% PA 1.8318% PA

EURO VALUE 28 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2956% PA 1.0456% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2840% PA 1.0340% PA

For 12 Months 0.2524% PA 1.1274% PA

For 2 Years 0.2524% PA 1.6274% PA

For 3 Years 0.2524% PA 1.8774% PA

For 4 years 0.2524% PA 2.1274% PA

For 5 years 0.2524% PA 2.2524% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1732% PA 0.5768% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1788% PA 0.5712% PA

For 12 Months 0.2112% PA 0.6638% PA

For 2 Years 0.2112% PA 1.1638% PA

For 3 Years 0.2112% PA 1.4138% PA

For 4 Years 0.2112% PA 1.6638% PA

For 5 years 0.2112% PA 1.7888% PA