Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 01-02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0450% PA 0.7050% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0299% PA 0.7201% PA
For 12 months 0.0608% PA 0.9358% PA
For 2 Years 0.0608% PA 1.4358% PA
For 3 Years 0.0608% PA 1.6858% PA
For 4 years 0.0608% PA 1.9358% PA
For 5 years 0.0608% PA 2.0608% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 01 02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2128% PA 0.5373% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2065% PA 0.5435% PA
For 12 Months -0.1713% PA 0.7038% PA
For 2 Years -0.1713% PA 1.2038% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1713% PA 1.4538% PA
For 4 years -0.1713% PA 1.7038% PA
For 5 years -0.1713% PA 1.8288% PA
EURO VALUE 01 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2933% PA 1.0433% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2886% PA 1.0386% PA
For 12 Months 0.2570% PA 1.1320% PA
For 2 Years 0.2570% PA 1.6320% PA
For 3 Years 0.2570% PA 1.8820% PA
For 4 years 0.2570% PA 2.1320% PA
For 5 years 0.2570% PA 2.2570% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1545% PA 0.5955% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1800% PA 0.5700% PA
For 12 Months 0.2078% PA 0.6672% PA
For 2 Years 0.2078% PA 1.1672% PA
For 3 Years 0.2078% PA 1.4172% PA
For 4 Years 0.2078% PA 1.6672% PA
For 5 years 0.2078% PA 1.7922% PA