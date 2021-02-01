KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 01-02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0450% PA 0.7050% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0299% PA 0.7201% PA

For 12 months 0.0608% PA 0.9358% PA

For 2 Years 0.0608% PA 1.4358% PA

For 3 Years 0.0608% PA 1.6858% PA

For 4 years 0.0608% PA 1.9358% PA

For 5 years 0.0608% PA 2.0608% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 01 02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2128% PA 0.5373% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2065% PA 0.5435% PA

For 12 Months -0.1713% PA 0.7038% PA

For 2 Years -0.1713% PA 1.2038% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1713% PA 1.4538% PA

For 4 years -0.1713% PA 1.7038% PA

For 5 years -0.1713% PA 1.8288% PA

EURO VALUE 01 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2933% PA 1.0433% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2886% PA 1.0386% PA

For 12 Months 0.2570% PA 1.1320% PA

For 2 Years 0.2570% PA 1.6320% PA

For 3 Years 0.2570% PA 1.8820% PA

For 4 years 0.2570% PA 2.1320% PA

For 5 years 0.2570% PA 2.2570% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1545% PA 0.5955% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1800% PA 0.5700% PA

For 12 Months 0.2078% PA 0.6672% PA

For 2 Years 0.2078% PA 1.1672% PA

For 3 Years 0.2078% PA 1.4172% PA

For 4 Years 0.2078% PA 1.6672% PA

For 5 years 0.2078% PA 1.7922% PA