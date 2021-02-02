KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 02-02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0481% PA 0.7019% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0268% PA 0.7233% PA

For 12 months 0.0611% PA 0.9361% PA

For 2 Years 0.0611% PA 1.4361% PA

For 3 Years 0.0611% PA 1.6861% PA

For 4 years 0.0611% PA 1.9361% PA

For 5 years 0.0611% PA 2.0611% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 02 02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2106% PA 0.5394% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2061% PA 0.5439% PA

For 12 Months -0.1671% PA 0.7079% PA

For 2 Years -0.1671% PA 1.2079% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1671% PA 1.4579% PA

For 4 years -0.1671% PA 1.7079% PA

For 5 years -0.1671% PA 1.8329% PA

EURO VALUE 02 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2934% PA 1.0434% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2873% PA 1.0373% PA

For 12 Months 0.2541% PA 1.1291% PA

For 2 Years 0.2541% PA 1.6291% PA

For 3 Years 0.2541% PA 1.8791% PA

For 4 years 0.2541% PA 2.1291% PA

For 5 years 0.2541% PA 2.2541% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1555% PA 0.5945% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1818% PA 0.5682% PA

For 12 Months 0.2067% PA 0.6683% PA

For 2 Years 0.2067% PA 1.1683% PA

For 3 Years 0.2067% PA 1.4183% PA

For 4 Years 0.2067% PA 1.6683% PA

For 5 years 0.2067% PA 1.7933% PA