Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 02-02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0481% PA 0.7019% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0268% PA 0.7233% PA
For 12 months 0.0611% PA 0.9361% PA
For 2 Years 0.0611% PA 1.4361% PA
For 3 Years 0.0611% PA 1.6861% PA
For 4 years 0.0611% PA 1.9361% PA
For 5 years 0.0611% PA 2.0611% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 02 02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2106% PA 0.5394% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2061% PA 0.5439% PA
For 12 Months -0.1671% PA 0.7079% PA
For 2 Years -0.1671% PA 1.2079% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1671% PA 1.4579% PA
For 4 years -0.1671% PA 1.7079% PA
For 5 years -0.1671% PA 1.8329% PA
EURO VALUE 02 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2934% PA 1.0434% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2873% PA 1.0373% PA
For 12 Months 0.2541% PA 1.1291% PA
For 2 Years 0.2541% PA 1.6291% PA
For 3 Years 0.2541% PA 1.8791% PA
For 4 years 0.2541% PA 2.1291% PA
For 5 years 0.2541% PA 2.2541% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1555% PA 0.5945% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1818% PA 0.5682% PA
For 12 Months 0.2067% PA 0.6683% PA
For 2 Years 0.2067% PA 1.1683% PA
For 3 Years 0.2067% PA 1.4183% PA
For 4 Years 0.2067% PA 1.6683% PA
For 5 years 0.2067% PA 1.7933% PA