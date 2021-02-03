KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Feb 03 (Pakistan Point news - 3rd Feb, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0545% PA 0.6955% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0350% PA 0.7150% PA

For 12 months 0.0555% PA 0.9305% PA

For 2 Years 0.0555% PA 1.4305% PA

For 3 Years 0.0555% PA 1.6805% PA

For 4 years 0.0555% PA 1.9305% PA

For 5 years 0.0555% PA 2.0555% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 03 02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2094% PA 0.5406% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2031% PA 0.5469% PA

For 12 Months -0.1614% PA 0.7136% PA

For 2 Years -0.

1614% PA 1.2136% PA

For 3 Years -0.1614% PA 1.4636% PA

For 4 years -0.1614% PA 1.7136% PA

For 5 years -0.1614% PA 1.8386% PA

EURO VALUE 03 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2933% PA 1.0433% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2834% PA 1.0334% PA

For 12 Months 0.2606% PA 1.1356% PA

For 2 Years 0.2606% PA 1.6356% PA

For 3 Years 0.2606% PA 1.8856% PA

For 4 years 0.2606% PA 2.1356% PA

For 5 years 0.2606% PA 2.2606% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1552% PA 0.5948% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1857% PA 0.5643% PA

For 12 Months 0.2095% PA 0.6655% PA

For 2 Years 0.2095% PA 1.1655% PA

For 3 Years 0.2095% PA 1.4155% PA

For 4 Years 0.2095% PA 1.6655% PA

For 5 years 0.2095% PA 1.7905% PA