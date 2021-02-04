KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 04-02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0578% PA 0.6923% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0329% PA 0.7171% PA

For 12 months 0.0541% PA 0.9291% PA

For 2 Years 0.0541% PA 1.4291% PA

For 3 Years 0.0541% PA 1.6791% PA

For 4 years 0.0541% PA 1.9291% PA

For 5 years 0.0541% PA 2.0541% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 04 02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2101% PA 0.5399% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2028% PA 0.5473% PA

For 12 Months -0.1586% PA 0.7164% PA

For 2 Years -0.1586% PA 1.2164% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1586% PA 1.4664% PA

For 4 years -0.1586% PA 1.7164% PA

For 5 years -0.1586% PA 1.8414% PA

EURO VALUE 04 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2960% PA 1.0460% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2873% PA 1.0373% PA

For 12 Months 0.2597% PA 1.1347% PA

For 2 Years 0.2597% PA 1.6347% PA

For 3 Years 0.2597% PA 1.8847% PA

For 4 years 0.2597% PA 2.1347% PA

For 5 years 0.2597% PA 2.2597% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1558% PA 0.5942% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1903% PA 0.5597% PA

For 12 Months 0.2097% PA 0.6653% PA

For 2 Years 0.2097% PA 1.1653% PA

For 3 Years 0.2097% PA 1.4153% PA

For 4 Years 0.2097% PA 1.6653% PA

For 5 years 0.2097% PA 1.7903% PA