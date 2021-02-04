Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 04-02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0578% PA 0.6923% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0329% PA 0.7171% PA
For 12 months 0.0541% PA 0.9291% PA
For 2 Years 0.0541% PA 1.4291% PA
For 3 Years 0.0541% PA 1.6791% PA
For 4 years 0.0541% PA 1.9291% PA
For 5 years 0.0541% PA 2.0541% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 04 02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2101% PA 0.5399% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2028% PA 0.5473% PA
For 12 Months -0.1586% PA 0.7164% PA
For 2 Years -0.1586% PA 1.2164% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1586% PA 1.4664% PA
For 4 years -0.1586% PA 1.7164% PA
For 5 years -0.1586% PA 1.8414% PA
EURO VALUE 04 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2960% PA 1.0460% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2873% PA 1.0373% PA
For 12 Months 0.2597% PA 1.1347% PA
For 2 Years 0.2597% PA 1.6347% PA
For 3 Years 0.2597% PA 1.8847% PA
For 4 years 0.2597% PA 2.1347% PA
For 5 years 0.2597% PA 2.2597% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1558% PA 0.5942% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1903% PA 0.5597% PA
For 12 Months 0.2097% PA 0.6653% PA
For 2 Years 0.2097% PA 1.1653% PA
For 3 Years 0.2097% PA 1.4153% PA
For 4 Years 0.2097% PA 1.6653% PA
For 5 years 0.2097% PA 1.7903% PA