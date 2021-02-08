(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 08-02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0574% PA 0.6926% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0275% PA 0.7225% PA

For 12 months 0.0560% PA 0.9310% PA

For 2 Years 0.0560% PA 1.4310% PA

For 3 Years 0.0560% PA 1.6810% PA

For 4 years 0.0560% PA 1.9310% PA

For 5 years 0.0560% PA 2.0560% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 08 02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2096% PA 0.5404% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2004% PA 0.5496% PA

For 12 Months -0.1590% PA 0.7160% PA

For 2 Years -0.1590% PA 1.2160% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1590% PA 1.4660% PA

For 4 years -0.1590% PA 1.7160% PA

For 5 years -0.1590% PA 1.8410% PA

EURO VALUE 08 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3073% PA 1.0573% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2893% PA 1.0393% PA

For 12 Months 0.2573% PA 1.1323% PA

For 2 Years 0.2573% PA 1.6323% PA

For 3 Years 0.2573% PA 1.8823% PA

For 4 years 0.2573% PA 2.1323% PA

For 5 years 0.2573% PA 2.2573% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1553% PA 0.5947% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1777% PA 0.5723% PA

For 12 Months 0.2193% PA 0.6557% PA

For 2 Years 0.2193% PA 1.1557% PA

For 3 Years 0.2193% PA 1.4057% PA

For 4 Years 0.2193% PA 1.6557% PA

For 5 years 0.2193% PA 1.7807% PA