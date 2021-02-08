Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mon 08th February 2021
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 08-02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0574% PA 0.6926% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0275% PA 0.7225% PA
For 12 months 0.0560% PA 0.9310% PA
For 2 Years 0.0560% PA 1.4310% PA
For 3 Years 0.0560% PA 1.6810% PA
For 4 years 0.0560% PA 1.9310% PA
For 5 years 0.0560% PA 2.0560% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 08 02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2096% PA 0.5404% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2004% PA 0.5496% PA
For 12 Months -0.1590% PA 0.7160% PA
For 2 Years -0.1590% PA 1.2160% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1590% PA 1.4660% PA
For 4 years -0.1590% PA 1.7160% PA
For 5 years -0.1590% PA 1.8410% PA
EURO VALUE 08 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3073% PA 1.0573% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2893% PA 1.0393% PA
For 12 Months 0.2573% PA 1.1323% PA
For 2 Years 0.2573% PA 1.6323% PA
For 3 Years 0.2573% PA 1.8823% PA
For 4 years 0.2573% PA 2.1323% PA
For 5 years 0.2573% PA 2.2573% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1553% PA 0.5947% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1777% PA 0.5723% PA
For 12 Months 0.2193% PA 0.6557% PA
For 2 Years 0.2193% PA 1.1557% PA
For 3 Years 0.2193% PA 1.4057% PA
For 4 Years 0.2193% PA 1.6557% PA
For 5 years 0.2193% PA 1.7807% PA