Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 09-02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0591% PA 0.6909% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0430% PA 0.7070% PA
For 12 months 0.0541% PA 0.9291% PA
For 2 Years 0.0541% PA 1.4291% PA
For 3 Years 0.0541% PA 1.6791% PA
For 4 years 0.0541% PA 1.9291% PA
For 5 years 0.0541% PA 2.0541% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 09 02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2021% PA 0.5479% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1811% PA 0.5689% PA
For 12 Months -0.1289% PA 0.7461% PA
For 2 Years -0.1289% PA 1.2461% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1289% PA 1.4961% PA
For 4 years -0.1289% PA 1.7461% PA
For 5 years -0.1289% PA 1.8711% PA
EURO VALUE 09 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3043% PA 1.0543% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2890% PA 1.0390% PA
For 12 Months 0.2530% PA 1.1280% PA
For 2 Years 0.2530% PA 1.6280% PA
For 3 Years 0.2530% PA 1.8780% PA
For 4 years 0.2530% PA 2.1280% PA
For 5 years 0.2530% PA 2.2530% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1563% PA 0.5937% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1935% PA 0.5565% PA
For 12 Months 0.2120% PA 0.6630% PA
For 2 Years 0.2120% PA 1.1630% PA
For 3 Years 0.2120% PA 1.4130% PA
For 4 Years 0.2120% PA 1.6630% PA
For 5 years 0.2120% PA 1.7880% PA