KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 09-02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0591% PA 0.6909% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0430% PA 0.7070% PA

For 12 months 0.0541% PA 0.9291% PA

For 2 Years 0.0541% PA 1.4291% PA

For 3 Years 0.0541% PA 1.6791% PA

For 4 years 0.0541% PA 1.9291% PA

For 5 years 0.0541% PA 2.0541% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 09 02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2021% PA 0.5479% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1811% PA 0.5689% PA

For 12 Months -0.1289% PA 0.7461% PA

For 2 Years -0.1289% PA 1.2461% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1289% PA 1.4961% PA

For 4 years -0.1289% PA 1.7461% PA

For 5 years -0.1289% PA 1.8711% PA

EURO VALUE 09 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3043% PA 1.0543% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2890% PA 1.0390% PA

For 12 Months 0.2530% PA 1.1280% PA

For 2 Years 0.2530% PA 1.6280% PA

For 3 Years 0.2530% PA 1.8780% PA

For 4 years 0.2530% PA 2.1280% PA

For 5 years 0.2530% PA 2.2530% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1563% PA 0.5937% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1935% PA 0.5565% PA

For 12 Months 0.2120% PA 0.6630% PA

For 2 Years 0.2120% PA 1.1630% PA

For 3 Years 0.2120% PA 1.4130% PA

For 4 Years 0.2120% PA 1.6630% PA

For 5 years 0.2120% PA 1.7880% PA