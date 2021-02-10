KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 10-02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0546% PA 0.6954% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0425% PA 0.7075% PA

For 12 months 0.0564% PA 0.9314% PA

For 2 Years 0.0564% PA 1.4314% PA

For 3 Years 0.0564% PA 1.6814% PA

For 4 years 0.0564% PA 1.9314% PA

For 5 years 0.0564% PA 2.0564% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 10 02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2025% PA 0.5475% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1809% PA 0.5691% PA

For 12 Months -0.1260% PA 0.7490% PA

For 2 Years -0.1260% PA 1.2490% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1260% PA 1.4990% PA

For 4 years -0.1260% PA 1.7490% PA

For 5 years -0.1260% PA 1.8740% PA

EURO VALUE 10 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2879% PA 1.0379% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2891% PA 1.0391% PA

For 12 Months 0.2451% PA 1.1201% PA

For 2 Years 0.2451% PA 1.6201% PA

For 3 Years 0.2451% PA 1.8701% PA

For 4 years 0.2451% PA 2.1201% PA

For 5 years 0.2451% PA 2.2451% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1592% PA 0.5908% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1912% PA 0.5588% PA

For 12 Months 0.2137% PA 0.6613% PA

For 2 Years 0.2137% PA 1.1613% PA

For 3 Years 0.2137% PA 1.4113% PA

For 4 Years 0.2137% PA 1.6613% PA

For 5 years 0.2137% PA 1.7863% PA