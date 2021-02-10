Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 10-02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0546% PA 0.6954% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0425% PA 0.7075% PA
For 12 months 0.0564% PA 0.9314% PA
For 2 Years 0.0564% PA 1.4314% PA
For 3 Years 0.0564% PA 1.6814% PA
For 4 years 0.0564% PA 1.9314% PA
For 5 years 0.0564% PA 2.0564% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 10 02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2025% PA 0.5475% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1809% PA 0.5691% PA
For 12 Months -0.1260% PA 0.7490% PA
For 2 Years -0.1260% PA 1.2490% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1260% PA 1.4990% PA
For 4 years -0.1260% PA 1.7490% PA
For 5 years -0.1260% PA 1.8740% PA
EURO VALUE 10 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2879% PA 1.0379% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2891% PA 1.0391% PA
For 12 Months 0.2451% PA 1.1201% PA
For 2 Years 0.2451% PA 1.6201% PA
For 3 Years 0.2451% PA 1.8701% PA
For 4 years 0.2451% PA 2.1201% PA
For 5 years 0.2451% PA 2.2451% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1592% PA 0.5908% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1912% PA 0.5588% PA
For 12 Months 0.2137% PA 0.6613% PA
For 2 Years 0.2137% PA 1.1613% PA
For 3 Years 0.2137% PA 1.4113% PA
For 4 Years 0.2137% PA 1.6613% PA
For 5 years 0.2137% PA 1.7863% PA