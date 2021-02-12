(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0491% PA 0.7009% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0420% PA 0.7080% PA

For 12 months 0.0551% PA 0.9301% PA

For 2 Years 0.0551% PA 1.4301% PA

For 3 Years 0.0551% PA 1.6801% PA

For 4 years 0.0551% PA 1.9301% PA

For 5 years 0.0551% PA 2.0551% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 12 02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1993% PA 0.5508% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1784% PA 0.5716% PA

For 12 Months -0.1279% PA 0.7471% PA

For 2 Years -0.1279% PA 1.2471% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1279% PA 1.4971% PA

For 4 years -0.1279% PA 1.7471% PA

For 5 years -0.1279% PA 1.8721% PA

EURO VALUE 12 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2964% PA 1.0464% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2906% PA 1.0406% PA

For 12 Months 0.2513% PA 1.1263% PA

For 2 Years 0.2513% PA 1.6263% PA

For 3 Years 0.2513% PA 1.8763% PA

For 4 years 0.2513% PA 2.1263% PA

For 5 years 0.2513% PA 2.2513% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1595% PA 0.5905% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1972% PA 0.5528% PA

For 12 Months 0.2130% PA 0.6620% PA

For 2 Years 0.2130% PA 1.1620% PA

For 3 Years 0.2130% PA 1.4120% PA

For 4 Years 0.2130% PA 1.6620% PA

For 5 years 0.2130% PA 1.7870% PA