Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0491% PA 0.7009% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0420% PA 0.7080% PA
For 12 months 0.0551% PA 0.9301% PA
For 2 Years 0.0551% PA 1.4301% PA
For 3 Years 0.0551% PA 1.6801% PA
For 4 years 0.0551% PA 1.9301% PA
For 5 years 0.0551% PA 2.0551% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 12 02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1993% PA 0.5508% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1784% PA 0.5716% PA
For 12 Months -0.1279% PA 0.7471% PA
For 2 Years -0.1279% PA 1.2471% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1279% PA 1.4971% PA
For 4 years -0.1279% PA 1.7471% PA
For 5 years -0.1279% PA 1.8721% PA
EURO VALUE 12 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2964% PA 1.0464% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2906% PA 1.0406% PA
For 12 Months 0.2513% PA 1.1263% PA
For 2 Years 0.2513% PA 1.6263% PA
For 3 Years 0.2513% PA 1.8763% PA
For 4 years 0.2513% PA 2.1263% PA
For 5 years 0.2513% PA 2.2513% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1595% PA 0.5905% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1972% PA 0.5528% PA
For 12 Months 0.2130% PA 0.6620% PA
For 2 Years 0.2130% PA 1.1620% PA
For 3 Years 0.2130% PA 1.4120% PA
For 4 Years 0.2130% PA 1.6620% PA
For 5 years 0.2130% PA 1.7870% PA