(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0524% PA 0.6976% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0416% PA 0.7084% PA

For 12 months 0.0536% PA 0.9286% PA

For 2 Years 0.0536% PA 1.4286% PA

For 3 Years 0.0536% PA 1.6786% PA

For 4 years 0.0536% PA 1.9286% PA

For 5 years 0.0536% PA 2.0536% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 15 02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2004% PA 0.5496% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1800% PA 0.5700% PA

For 12 Months -0.1290% PA 0.7460% PA

For 2 Years -0.1290% PA 1.2460% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1290% PA 1.4960% PA

For 4 years -0.1290% PA 1.7460% PA

For 5 years -0.1290% PA 1.8710% PA

EURO VALUE 15 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3001% PA 1.0501% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2919% PA 1.0419% PA

For 12 Months 0.2504% PA 1.1254% PA

For 2 Years 0.2504% PA 1.6254% PA

For 3 Years 0.2504% PA 1.8754% PA

For 4 years 0.2504% PA 2.1254% PA

For 5 years 0.2504% PA 2.2504% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1608% PA 0.5892% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1978% PA 0.5522% PA

For 12 Months 0.2135% PA 0.6615% PA

For 2 Years 0.2135% PA 1.1615% PA

For 3 Years 0.2135% PA 1.4115% PA

For 4 Years 0.2135% PA 1.6615% PA

For 5 years 0.2135% PA 1.7865% PA