Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0524% PA 0.6976% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0416% PA 0.7084% PA
For 12 months 0.0536% PA 0.9286% PA
For 2 Years 0.0536% PA 1.4286% PA
For 3 Years 0.0536% PA 1.6786% PA
For 4 years 0.0536% PA 1.9286% PA
For 5 years 0.0536% PA 2.0536% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 15 02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2004% PA 0.5496% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1800% PA 0.5700% PA
For 12 Months -0.1290% PA 0.7460% PA
For 2 Years -0.1290% PA 1.2460% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1290% PA 1.4960% PA
For 4 years -0.1290% PA 1.7460% PA
For 5 years -0.1290% PA 1.8710% PA
EURO VALUE 15 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3001% PA 1.0501% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2919% PA 1.0419% PA
For 12 Months 0.2504% PA 1.1254% PA
For 2 Years 0.2504% PA 1.6254% PA
For 3 Years 0.2504% PA 1.8754% PA
For 4 years 0.2504% PA 2.1254% PA
For 5 years 0.2504% PA 2.2504% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1608% PA 0.5892% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1978% PA 0.5522% PA
For 12 Months 0.2135% PA 0.6615% PA
For 2 Years 0.2135% PA 1.1615% PA
For 3 Years 0.2135% PA 1.4115% PA
For 4 Years 0.2135% PA 1.6615% PA
For 5 years 0.2135% PA 1.7865% PA