KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0524% PA 0.6976% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0416% PA 0.7084% PA

For 12 months 0.0536% PA 0.9286% PA

For 2 Years 0.0536% PA 1.4286% PA

For 3 Years 0.0536% PA 1.6786% PA

For 4 years 0.0536% PA 1.9286% PA

For 5 years 0.0536% PA 2.0536% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 16 02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1973% PA 0.5528% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1796% PA 0.5704% PA

For 12 Months -0.1296% PA 0.7454% PA

For 2 Years -0.1296% PA 1.2454% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1296% PA 1.4954% PA

For 4 years -0.1296% PA 1.7454% PA

For 5 years -0.1296% PA 1.8704% PA

EURO VALUE 16 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3004% PA 1.0504% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2927% PA 1.0427% PA

For 12 Months 0.2504% PA 1.1254% PA

For 2 Years 0.2504% PA 1.6254% PA

For 3 Years 0.2504% PA 1.8754% PA

For 4 years 0.2504% PA 2.1254% PA

For 5 years 0.2504% PA 2.2504% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1638% PA 0.5862% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1988% PA 0.5512% PA

For 12 Months 0.2152% PA 0.6598% PA

For 2 Years 0.2152% PA 1.1598% PA

For 3 Years 0.2152% PA 1.4098% PA

For 4 Years 0.2152% PA 1.6598% PA

For 5 years 0.2152% PA 1.7848% PA