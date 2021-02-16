Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0524% PA 0.6976% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0416% PA 0.7084% PA
For 12 months 0.0536% PA 0.9286% PA
For 2 Years 0.0536% PA 1.4286% PA
For 3 Years 0.0536% PA 1.6786% PA
For 4 years 0.0536% PA 1.9286% PA
For 5 years 0.0536% PA 2.0536% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 16 02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1973% PA 0.5528% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1796% PA 0.5704% PA
For 12 Months -0.1296% PA 0.7454% PA
For 2 Years -0.1296% PA 1.2454% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1296% PA 1.4954% PA
For 4 years -0.1296% PA 1.7454% PA
For 5 years -0.1296% PA 1.8704% PA
EURO VALUE 16 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3004% PA 1.0504% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2927% PA 1.0427% PA
For 12 Months 0.2504% PA 1.1254% PA
For 2 Years 0.2504% PA 1.6254% PA
For 3 Years 0.2504% PA 1.8754% PA
For 4 years 0.2504% PA 2.1254% PA
For 5 years 0.2504% PA 2.2504% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1638% PA 0.5862% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1988% PA 0.5512% PA
For 12 Months 0.2152% PA 0.6598% PA
For 2 Years 0.2152% PA 1.1598% PA
For 3 Years 0.2152% PA 1.4098% PA
For 4 Years 0.2152% PA 1.6598% PA
For 5 years 0.2152% PA 1.7848% PA