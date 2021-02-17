Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0585% PA 0.6915% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0451% PA 0.7049% PA
For 12 months 0.0505% PA 0.9255% PA
For 2 Years 0.0505% PA 1.4255% PA
For 3 Years 0.0505% PA 1.6755% PA
For 4 years 0.0505% PA 1.9255% PA
For 5 years 0.0505% PA 2.0505% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 17 02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1979% PA 0.5521% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1796% PA 0.5704% PA
For 12 Months -0.1271% PA 0.7479% PA
For 2 Years -0.1271% PA 1.2479% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1271% PA 1.4979% PA
For 4 years -0.1271% PA 1.7479% PA
For 5 years -0.1271% PA 1.8729% PA
EURO VALUE 17 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3013% PA 1.0513% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2903% PA 1.0403% PA
For 12 Months 0.2461% PA 1.1211% PA
For 2 Years 0.2461% PA 1.6211% PA
For 3 Years 0.2461% PA 1.8711% PA
For 4 years 0.2461% PA 2.1211% PA
For 5 years 0.2461% PA 2.2461% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1653% PA 0.5847% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1992% PA 0.5508% PA
For 12 Months #VALUE!% PA ######% PA
For 2 Years #VALUE!% PA ######% PA
For 3 Years #VALUE!% PA ######% PA
For 4 Years #VALUE!% PA ######% PA
For 5 years #VALUE!% PA ######% PA