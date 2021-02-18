KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 18-02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0614% PA 0.6886% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0474% PA 0.7026% PA

For 12 months 0.0526% PA 0.9276% PA

For 2 Years 0.0526% PA 1.4276% PA

For 3 Years 0.0526% PA 1.6776% PA

For 4 years 0.0526% PA 1.9276% PA

For 5 years 0.0526% PA 2.0526% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 18 02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1943% PA 0.5558% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1779% PA 0.5721% PA

For 12 Months -0.1251% PA 0.7499% PA

For 2 Years -0.1251% PA 1.2499% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1251% PA 1.4999% PA

For 4 years -0.1251% PA 1.7499% PA

For 5 years -0.1251% PA 1.8749% PA

EURO VALUE 18 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2971% PA 1.0471% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2851% PA 1.0351% PA

For 12 Months 0.2453% PA 1.1203% PA

For 2 Years 0.2453% PA 1.6203% PA

For 3 Years 0.2453% PA 1.8703% PA

For 4 years 0.2453% PA 2.1203% PA

For 5 years 0.2453% PA 2.2453% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1650% PA 0.5850% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2003% PA 0.5497% PA

For 12 Months -0.2098% PA 0.6652% PA

For 2 Years -0.2098% PA 1.1652% PA

For 3 Years -0.2098% PA 1.4152% PA

For 4 Years -0.2098% PA 1.6652% PA

For 5 years -0.2098% PA 1.7902% PA