Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday:
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0686% PA 0.6814% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0523% PA 0.6978% PA
For 12 months 0.0461% PA 0.9211% PA
For 2 Years 0.0461% PA 1.4211% PA
For 3 Years 0.0461% PA 1.6711% PA
For 4 years 0.0461% PA 1.9211% PA
For 5 years 0.0461% PA 2.0461% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 19 02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1940% PA 0.5560% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1741% PA 0.5759% PA
For 12 Months -0.1220% PA 0.7530% PA
For 2 Years -0.1220% PA 1.2530% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1220% PA 1.5030% PA
For 4 years -0.1220% PA 1.7530% PA
For 5 years -0.1220% PA 1.8780% PA
EURO VALUE 19 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2977% PA 1.0477% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2866% PA 1.0366% PA
For 12 Months 0.2450% PA 1.1200% PA
For 2 Years 0.2450% PA 1.6200% PA
For 3 Years 0.2450% PA 1.8700% PA
For 4 years 0.2450% PA 2.1200% PA
For 5 years 0.2450% PA 2.2450% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1687% PA 0.5813% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2010% PA 0.5490% PA
For 12 Months -0.2082% PA 0.6668% PA
For 2 Years -0.2082% PA 1.1668% PA
For 3 Years -0.2082% PA 1.4168% PA
For 4 Years -0.2082% PA 1.6668% PA
For 5 years -0.2082% PA 1.7918% PA