KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday:

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0686% PA 0.6814% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0523% PA 0.6978% PA

For 12 months 0.0461% PA 0.9211% PA

For 2 Years 0.0461% PA 1.4211% PA

For 3 Years 0.0461% PA 1.6711% PA

For 4 years 0.0461% PA 1.9211% PA

For 5 years 0.0461% PA 2.0461% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 19 02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1940% PA 0.5560% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1741% PA 0.5759% PA

For 12 Months -0.1220% PA 0.7530% PA

For 2 Years -0.1220% PA 1.2530% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1220% PA 1.5030% PA

For 4 years -0.1220% PA 1.7530% PA

For 5 years -0.1220% PA 1.8780% PA

EURO VALUE 19 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2977% PA 1.0477% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2866% PA 1.0366% PA

For 12 Months 0.2450% PA 1.1200% PA

For 2 Years 0.2450% PA 1.6200% PA

For 3 Years 0.2450% PA 1.8700% PA

For 4 years 0.2450% PA 2.1200% PA

For 5 years 0.2450% PA 2.2450% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1687% PA 0.5813% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2010% PA 0.5490% PA

For 12 Months -0.2082% PA 0.6668% PA

For 2 Years -0.2082% PA 1.1668% PA

For 3 Years -0.2082% PA 1.4168% PA

For 4 Years -0.2082% PA 1.6668% PA

For 5 years -0.2082% PA 1.7918% PA