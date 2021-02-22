Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 22-02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0676% PA 0.6824% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0531% PA 0.6969% PA
For 12 months 0.0410% PA 0.9160% PA
For 2 Years 0.0410% PA 1.4160% PA
For 3 Years 0.0410% PA 1.6660% PA
For 4 years 0.0410% PA 1.9160% PA
For 5 years 0.0410% PA 2.0410% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 22 02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1909% PA 0.5591% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1736% PA 0.5764% PA
For 12 Months -0.1220% PA 0.7530% PA
For 2 Years -0.1220% PA 1.2530% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1220% PA 1.5030% PA
For 4 years -0.1220% PA 1.7530% PA
For 5 years -0.1220% PA 1.8780% PA
EURO VALUE 22 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3013% PA 1.0513% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2851% PA 1.0351% PA
For 12 Months 0.2447% PA 1.1197% PA
For 2 Years 0.2447% PA 1.6197% PA
For 3 Years 0.2447% PA 1.8697% PA
For 4 years 0.2447% PA 2.1197% PA
For 5 years 0.2447% PA 2.2447% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1703% PA 0.5797% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2025% PA 0.5475% PA
For 12 Months -0.2037% PA 0.6713% PA
For 2 Years -0.2037% PA 1.1713% PA
For 3 Years -0.2037% PA 1.4213% PA
For 4 Years -0.2037% PA 1.6713% PA
For 5 years -0.2037% PA 1.7963% PA