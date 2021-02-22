KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 22-02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0676% PA 0.6824% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0531% PA 0.6969% PA

For 12 months 0.0410% PA 0.9160% PA

For 2 Years 0.0410% PA 1.4160% PA

For 3 Years 0.0410% PA 1.6660% PA

For 4 years 0.0410% PA 1.9160% PA

For 5 years 0.0410% PA 2.0410% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 22 02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1909% PA 0.5591% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1736% PA 0.5764% PA

For 12 Months -0.1220% PA 0.7530% PA

For 2 Years -0.1220% PA 1.2530% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1220% PA 1.5030% PA

For 4 years -0.1220% PA 1.7530% PA

For 5 years -0.1220% PA 1.8780% PA

EURO VALUE 22 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3013% PA 1.0513% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2851% PA 1.0351% PA

For 12 Months 0.2447% PA 1.1197% PA

For 2 Years 0.2447% PA 1.6197% PA

For 3 Years 0.2447% PA 1.8697% PA

For 4 years 0.2447% PA 2.1197% PA

For 5 years 0.2447% PA 2.2447% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1703% PA 0.5797% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2025% PA 0.5475% PA

For 12 Months -0.2037% PA 0.6713% PA

For 2 Years -0.2037% PA 1.1713% PA

For 3 Years -0.2037% PA 1.4213% PA

For 4 Years -0.2037% PA 1.6713% PA

For 5 years -0.2037% PA 1.7963% PA