Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 23-02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0748% PA 0.6853% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0550% PA 0.6950% PA
For 12 months 0.0365% PA 0.9115% PA
For 2 Years 0.0365% PA 1.4115% PA
For 3 Years 0.0365% PA 1.6615% PA
For 4 years 0.0365% PA 1.9115% PA
For 5 years 0.0365% PA 2.0365% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 23 02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1895% PA 0.5605% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1710% PA 0.5790% PA
For 12 Months -0.1176% PA 0.7574% PA
For 2 Years -0.1176% PA 1.2574% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1176% PA 1.5074% PA
For 4 years -0.1176% PA 1.7574% PA
For 5 years -0.1176% PA 1.8824% PA
EURO VALUE 23 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2997% PA 1.0497% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2794% PA 1.0294% PA
For 12 Months 0.2433% PA 1.1183% PA
For 2 Years 0.2433% PA 1.6183% PA
For 3 Years 0.2433% PA 1.8683% PA
For 4 years 0.2433% PA 2.1183% PA
For 5 years 0.2433% PA 2.2433% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1705% PA 0.5795% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2048% PA 0.5452% PA
For 12 Months -0.2037% PA 0.6713% PA
For 2 Years -0.2037% PA 1.1713% PA
For 3 Years -0.2037% PA 1.4213% PA
For 4 Years -0.2037% PA 1.6713% PA
For 5 years -0.2037% PA 1.7963% PA