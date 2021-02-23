(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 23-02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0748% PA 0.6853% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0550% PA 0.6950% PA

For 12 months 0.0365% PA 0.9115% PA

For 2 Years 0.0365% PA 1.4115% PA

For 3 Years 0.0365% PA 1.6615% PA

For 4 years 0.0365% PA 1.9115% PA

For 5 years 0.0365% PA 2.0365% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 23 02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1895% PA 0.5605% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1710% PA 0.5790% PA

For 12 Months -0.1176% PA 0.7574% PA

For 2 Years -0.1176% PA 1.2574% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1176% PA 1.5074% PA

For 4 years -0.1176% PA 1.7574% PA

For 5 years -0.1176% PA 1.8824% PA

EURO VALUE 23 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2997% PA 1.0497% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2794% PA 1.0294% PA

For 12 Months 0.2433% PA 1.1183% PA

For 2 Years 0.2433% PA 1.6183% PA

For 3 Years 0.2433% PA 1.8683% PA

For 4 years 0.2433% PA 2.1183% PA

For 5 years 0.2433% PA 2.2433% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1705% PA 0.5795% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2048% PA 0.5452% PA

For 12 Months -0.2037% PA 0.6713% PA

For 2 Years -0.2037% PA 1.1713% PA

For 3 Years -0.2037% PA 1.4213% PA

For 4 Years -0.2037% PA 1.6713% PA

For 5 years -0.2037% PA 1.7963% PA