KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 24-02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0745% PA 0.6755% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0460% PA 0.7040% PA
For 12 months 0.0355% PA 0.9105% PA
For 2 Years 0.0355% PA 1.4105% PA
For 3 Years 0.0355% PA 1.6605% PA
For 4 years 0.0355% PA 1.9105% PA
For 5 years 0.0355% PA 2.0355% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 24 02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1899% PA 0.5601% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1711% PA 0.5789% PA
For 12 Months -0.1199% PA 0.7551% PA
For 2 Years -0.1199% PA 1.2551% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1199% PA 1.5051% PA
For 4 years -0.1199% PA 1.7551% PA
For 5 years -0.1199% PA 1.8801% PA
EURO VALUE 24 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2966% PA 1.0466% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2774% PA 1.0274% PA
For 12 Months 0.2413% PA 1.1163% PA
For 2 Years 0.2413% PA 1.6163% PA
For 3 Years 0.2413% PA 1.8663% PA
For 4 years 0.2413% PA 2.1163% PA
For 5 years 0.2413% PA 2.2413% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1758% PA 0.5742% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2053% PA 0.5447% PA
For 12 Months -0.1998% PA 0.6752% PA
For 2 Years -0.1998% PA 1.1752% PA
For 3 Years -0.1998% PA 1.4252% PA
For 4 Years -0.1998% PA 1.6752% PA
For 5 years -0.1998% PA 1.8002% PA