KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 24-02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0745% PA 0.6755% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0460% PA 0.7040% PA

For 12 months 0.0355% PA 0.9105% PA

For 2 Years 0.0355% PA 1.4105% PA

For 3 Years 0.0355% PA 1.6605% PA

For 4 years 0.0355% PA 1.9105% PA

For 5 years 0.0355% PA 2.0355% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 24 02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1899% PA 0.5601% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1711% PA 0.5789% PA

For 12 Months -0.1199% PA 0.7551% PA

For 2 Years -0.1199% PA 1.2551% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1199% PA 1.5051% PA

For 4 years -0.1199% PA 1.7551% PA

For 5 years -0.1199% PA 1.8801% PA

EURO VALUE 24 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2966% PA 1.0466% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2774% PA 1.0274% PA

For 12 Months 0.2413% PA 1.1163% PA

For 2 Years 0.2413% PA 1.6163% PA

For 3 Years 0.2413% PA 1.8663% PA

For 4 years 0.2413% PA 2.1163% PA

For 5 years 0.2413% PA 2.2413% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1758% PA 0.5742% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2053% PA 0.5447% PA

For 12 Months -0.1998% PA 0.6752% PA

For 2 Years -0.1998% PA 1.1752% PA

For 3 Years -0.1998% PA 1.4252% PA

For 4 Years -0.1998% PA 1.6752% PA

For 5 years -0.1998% PA 1.8002% PA