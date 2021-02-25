Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 25-02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0625% PA 0.6875% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0463% PA 0.7038% PA
For 12 months 0.0346% PA 0.9096% PA
For 2 Years 0.0346% PA 1.4096% PA
For 3 Years 0.0346% PA 1.6596% PA
For 4 years 0.0346% PA 1.9096% PA
For 5 years 0.0346% PA 2.0346% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 25 02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1886% PA 0.5614% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1719% PA 0.5781% PA
For 12 Months -0.1199% PA 0.7551% PA
For 2 Years -0.1199% PA 1.2551% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1199% PA 1.5051% PA
For 4 years -0.1199% PA 1.7551% PA
For 5 years -0.1199% PA 1.8801% PA
EURO VALUE 25 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3000% PA 1.0500% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2774% PA 1.0274% PA
For 12 Months 0.2414% PA 1.1164% PA
For 2 Years 0.2414% PA 1.6164% PA
For 3 Years 0.2414% PA 1.8664% PA
For 4 years 0.2414% PA 2.1164% PA
For 5 years 0.2414% PA 2.2414% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1727% PA 0.5773% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2043% PA 0.5457% PA
For 12 Months -0.2028% PA 0.6722% PA
For 2 Years -0.2028% PA 1.1722% PA
For 3 Years -0.2028% PA 1.4222% PA
For 4 Years -0.2028% PA 1.6722% PA
For 5 years -0.2028% PA 1.7972% PA