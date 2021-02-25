KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 25-02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0625% PA 0.6875% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0463% PA 0.7038% PA

For 12 months 0.0346% PA 0.9096% PA

For 2 Years 0.0346% PA 1.4096% PA

For 3 Years 0.0346% PA 1.6596% PA

For 4 years 0.0346% PA 1.9096% PA

For 5 years 0.0346% PA 2.0346% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 25 02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1886% PA 0.5614% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1719% PA 0.5781% PA

For 12 Months -0.1199% PA 0.7551% PA

For 2 Years -0.1199% PA 1.2551% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1199% PA 1.5051% PA

For 4 years -0.1199% PA 1.7551% PA

For 5 years -0.1199% PA 1.8801% PA

EURO VALUE 25 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3000% PA 1.0500% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2774% PA 1.0274% PA

For 12 Months 0.2414% PA 1.1164% PA

For 2 Years 0.2414% PA 1.6164% PA

For 3 Years 0.2414% PA 1.8664% PA

For 4 years 0.2414% PA 2.1164% PA

For 5 years 0.2414% PA 2.2414% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1727% PA 0.5773% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2043% PA 0.5457% PA

For 12 Months -0.2028% PA 0.6722% PA

For 2 Years -0.2028% PA 1.1722% PA

For 3 Years -0.2028% PA 1.4222% PA

For 4 Years -0.2028% PA 1.6722% PA

For 5 years -0.2028% PA 1.7972% PA