Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 26-02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0603% PA 0.6898% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0506% PA 0.6994% PA
For 12 months 0.0280% PA 0.9030% PA
For 2 Years 0.0280% PA 1.4030% PA
For 3 Years 0.0280% PA 1.6530% PA
For 4 years 0.0280% PA 1.9030% PA
For 5 years 0.0280% PA 2.0280% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 26 02 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1880% PA 0.5620% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1695% PA 0.5805% PA
For 12 Months -0.1141% PA 0.7609% PA
For 2 Years -0.1141% PA 1.2609% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1141% PA 1.5109% PA
For 4 years -0.1141% PA 1.7609% PA
For 5 years -0.1141% PA 1.8859% PA
EURO VALUE 26 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3043% PA 1.0543% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2700% PA 1.0200% PA
For 12 Months 0.2430% PA 1.1180% PA
For 2 Years 0.2430% PA 1.6180% PA
For 3 Years 0.2430% PA 1.8680% PA
For 4 years 0.2430% PA 2.1180% PA
For 5 years 0.2430% PA 2.2430% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26 02 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1730% PA 0.5770% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2035% PA 0.5465% PA
For 12 Months -0.2028% PA 0.6722% PA
For 2 Years -0.2028% PA 1.1722% PA
For 3 Years -0.2028% PA 1.4222% PA
For 4 Years -0.2028% PA 1.6722% PA
For 5 years -0.2028% PA 1.7972% PA