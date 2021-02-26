KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 26-02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0603% PA 0.6898% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0506% PA 0.6994% PA

For 12 months 0.0280% PA 0.9030% PA

For 2 Years 0.0280% PA 1.4030% PA

For 3 Years 0.0280% PA 1.6530% PA

For 4 years 0.0280% PA 1.9030% PA

For 5 years 0.0280% PA 2.0280% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 26 02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1880% PA 0.5620% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1695% PA 0.5805% PA

For 12 Months -0.1141% PA 0.7609% PA

For 2 Years -0.1141% PA 1.2609% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1141% PA 1.5109% PA

For 4 years -0.1141% PA 1.7609% PA

For 5 years -0.1141% PA 1.8859% PA

EURO VALUE 26 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3043% PA 1.0543% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2700% PA 1.0200% PA

For 12 Months 0.2430% PA 1.1180% PA

For 2 Years 0.2430% PA 1.6180% PA

For 3 Years 0.2430% PA 1.8680% PA

For 4 years 0.2430% PA 2.1180% PA

For 5 years 0.2430% PA 2.2430% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1730% PA 0.5770% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2035% PA 0.5465% PA

For 12 Months -0.2028% PA 0.6722% PA

For 2 Years -0.2028% PA 1.1722% PA

For 3 Years -0.2028% PA 1.4222% PA

For 4 Years -0.2028% PA 1.6722% PA

For 5 years -0.2028% PA 1.7972% PA