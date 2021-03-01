Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 01-03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0595% PA 0.6905% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0494% PA 0.7006% PA
For 12 months 0.0303% PA 0.9053% PA
For 2 Years 0.0303% PA 1.4053% PA
For 3 Years 0.0303% PA 1.6553% PA
For 4 years 0.0303% PA 1.9053% PA
For 5 years 0.0303% PA 2.0303% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 01 03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1873% PA 0.5628% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1668% PA 0.5833% PA
For 12 Months -0.1108% PA 0.7643% PA
For 2 Years -0.1108% PA 1.2643% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1108% PA 1.5143% PA
For 4 years -0.1108% PA 1.7643% PA
For 5 years -0.1108% PA 1.8893% PA
EURO VALUE 01 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3027% PA 1.0527% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2694% PA 1.0194% PA
For 12 Months 0.2404% PA 1.1154% PA
For 2 Years 0.2404% PA 1.6154% PA
For 3 Years 0.2404% PA 1.8654% PA
For 4 years 0.2404% PA 2.1154% PA
For 5 years 0.2404% PA 2.2404% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1690% PA 0.5810% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2025% PA 0.5475% PA
For 12 Months -0.2037% PA 0.6713% PA
For 2 Years -0.2037% PA 1.1713% PA
For 3 Years -0.2037% PA 1.4213% PA
For 4 Years -0.2037% PA 1.6713% PA
For 5 years -0.2037% PA 1.7963% PA