KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 01-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0595% PA 0.6905% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0494% PA 0.7006% PA

For 12 months 0.0303% PA 0.9053% PA

For 2 Years 0.0303% PA 1.4053% PA

For 3 Years 0.0303% PA 1.6553% PA

For 4 years 0.0303% PA 1.9053% PA

For 5 years 0.0303% PA 2.0303% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 01 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1873% PA 0.5628% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1668% PA 0.5833% PA

For 12 Months -0.1108% PA 0.7643% PA

For 2 Years -0.1108% PA 1.2643% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1108% PA 1.5143% PA

For 4 years -0.1108% PA 1.7643% PA

For 5 years -0.1108% PA 1.8893% PA

EURO VALUE 01 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3027% PA 1.0527% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2694% PA 1.0194% PA

For 12 Months 0.2404% PA 1.1154% PA

For 2 Years 0.2404% PA 1.6154% PA

For 3 Years 0.2404% PA 1.8654% PA

For 4 years 0.2404% PA 2.1154% PA

For 5 years 0.2404% PA 2.2404% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1690% PA 0.5810% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2025% PA 0.5475% PA

For 12 Months -0.2037% PA 0.6713% PA

For 2 Years -0.2037% PA 1.1713% PA

For 3 Years -0.2037% PA 1.4213% PA

For 4 Years -0.2037% PA 1.6713% PA

For 5 years -0.2037% PA 1.7963% PA