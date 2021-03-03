KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0658% PA 0.6843% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0495% PA 0.7005% PA

For 12 months 0.0336% PA 0.9086% PA

For 2 Years 0.0336% PA 1.4086% PA

For 3 Years 0.0336% PA 1.6586% PA

For 4 years 0.0336% PA 1.9086% PA

For 5 years 0.0336% PA 2.0336% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 03 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1798% PA 0.5703% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1586% PA 0.5914% PA

For 12 Months -0.1023% PA 0.7728% PA

For 2 Years -0.1023% PA 1.2728% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1023% PA 1.5228% PA

For 4 years -0.1023% PA 1.7728% PA

For 5 years -0.1023% PA 1.8978% PA

EURO VALUE 03 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3011% PA 1.0511% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2681% PA 1.0181% PA

For 12 Months 0.2371% PA 1.1121% PA

For 2 Years 0.2371% PA 1.6121% PA

For 3 Years 0.2371% PA 1.8621% PA

For 4 years 0.2371% PA 2.1121% PA

For 5 years 0.2371% PA 2.2371% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1628% PA 0.5872% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1977% PA 0.5523% PA

For 12 Months -0.2073% PA 0.6677% PA

For 2 Years -0.2073% PA 1.1677% PA

For 3 Years -0.2073% PA 1.4177% PA

For 4 Years -0.2073% PA 1.6677% PA

For 5 years -0.2073% PA 1.7927% PA