KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Mar 09 (Pakistan Point news - 9th Mar, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 09-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0646% PA 0.6854% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0541% PA 0.6959% PA

For 12 months 0.0278% PA 0.9028% PA

For 2 Years 0.0278% PA 1.4028% PA

For 3 Years 0.0278% PA 1.6528% PA

For 4 years 0.0278% PA 1.9028% PA

For 5 years 0.0278% PA 2.0278% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 09 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1748% PA 0.5753% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1556% PA 0.5944% PA

For 12 Months -0.0976% PA 0.7774% PA

For 2 Years -0.

0976% PA 1.2774% PA

For 3 Years -0.0976% PA 1.5274% PA

For 4 years -0.0976% PA 1.7774% PA

For 5 years -0.0976% PA 1.9024% PA

EURO VALUE 09 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2983% PA 1.0483% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2696% PA 1.0196% PA

For 12 Months 0.2391% PA 1.1141% PA

For 2 Years 0.2391% PA 1.6141% PA

For 3 Years 0.2391% PA 1.8641% PA

For 4 years 0.2391% PA 2.1141% PA

For 5 years 0.2391% PA 2.2391% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1637% PA 0.5863% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1967% PA 0.5533% PA

For 12 Months -0.2052% PA 0.6698% PA

For 2 Years -0.2052% PA 1.1698% PA

For 3 Years -0.2052% PA 1.4198% PA

For 4 Years -0.2052% PA 1.6698% PA

For 5 years -0.2052% PA 1.7948% PA