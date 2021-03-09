Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Mar 09 (Pakistan Point news - 9th Mar, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 09-03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0646% PA 0.6854% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0541% PA 0.6959% PA
For 12 months 0.0278% PA 0.9028% PA
For 2 Years 0.0278% PA 1.4028% PA
For 3 Years 0.0278% PA 1.6528% PA
For 4 years 0.0278% PA 1.9028% PA
For 5 years 0.0278% PA 2.0278% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 09 03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1748% PA 0.5753% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1556% PA 0.5944% PA
For 12 Months -0.0976% PA 0.7774% PA
For 2 Years -0.
0976% PA 1.2774% PA
For 3 Years -0.0976% PA 1.5274% PA
For 4 years -0.0976% PA 1.7774% PA
For 5 years -0.0976% PA 1.9024% PA
EURO VALUE 09 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2983% PA 1.0483% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2696% PA 1.0196% PA
For 12 Months 0.2391% PA 1.1141% PA
For 2 Years 0.2391% PA 1.6141% PA
For 3 Years 0.2391% PA 1.8641% PA
For 4 years 0.2391% PA 2.1141% PA
For 5 years 0.2391% PA 2.2391% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1637% PA 0.5863% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1967% PA 0.5533% PA
For 12 Months -0.2052% PA 0.6698% PA
For 2 Years -0.2052% PA 1.1698% PA
For 3 Years -0.2052% PA 1.4198% PA
For 4 Years -0.2052% PA 1.6698% PA
For 5 years -0.2052% PA 1.7948% PA