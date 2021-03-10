KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Mar 10 (Pakistan Point news - 10th Mar, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 10-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0675% PA 0.6825% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0538% PA 0.6963% PA

For 12 months 0.0303% PA 0.9053% PA

For 2 Years 0.0303% PA 1.4053% PA

For 3 Years 0.0303% PA 1.6553% PA

For 4 years 0.0303% PA 1.9053% PA

For 5 years 0.0303% PA 2.0303% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 10 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1741% PA 0.5759% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1540% PA 0.5960% PA

For 12 Months -0.0974% PA 0.7776% PA

For 2 Years -0.

0974% PA 1.2776% PA

For 3 Years -0.0974% PA 1.5276% PA

For 4 years -0.0974% PA 1.7776% PA

For 5 years -0.0974% PA 1.9026% PA

EURO VALUE 10 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3009% PA 1.0509% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2714% PA 1.0214% PA

For 12 Months 0.2394% PA 1.1144% PA

For 2 Years 0.2394% PA 1.6144% PA

For 3 Years 0.2394% PA 1.8644% PA

For 4 years 0.2394% PA 2.1144% PA

For 5 years 0.2394% PA 2.2394% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1645% PA 0.5855% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2000% PA 0.5500% PA

For 12 Months -0.1998% PA 0.6752% PA

For 2 Years -0.1998% PA 1.1752% PA

For 3 Years -0.1998% PA 1.4252% PA

For 4 Years -0.1998% PA 1.6752% PA

For 5 years -0.1998% PA 1.8002% PA