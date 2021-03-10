Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Mar 10 (Pakistan Point news - 10th Mar, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 10-03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0675% PA 0.6825% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0538% PA 0.6963% PA
For 12 months 0.0303% PA 0.9053% PA
For 2 Years 0.0303% PA 1.4053% PA
For 3 Years 0.0303% PA 1.6553% PA
For 4 years 0.0303% PA 1.9053% PA
For 5 years 0.0303% PA 2.0303% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 10 03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1741% PA 0.5759% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1540% PA 0.5960% PA
For 12 Months -0.0974% PA 0.7776% PA
For 2 Years -0.
0974% PA 1.2776% PA
For 3 Years -0.0974% PA 1.5276% PA
For 4 years -0.0974% PA 1.7776% PA
For 5 years -0.0974% PA 1.9026% PA
EURO VALUE 10 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3009% PA 1.0509% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2714% PA 1.0214% PA
For 12 Months 0.2394% PA 1.1144% PA
For 2 Years 0.2394% PA 1.6144% PA
For 3 Years 0.2394% PA 1.8644% PA
For 4 years 0.2394% PA 2.1144% PA
For 5 years 0.2394% PA 2.2394% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1645% PA 0.5855% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2000% PA 0.5500% PA
For 12 Months -0.1998% PA 0.6752% PA
For 2 Years -0.1998% PA 1.1752% PA
For 3 Years -0.1998% PA 1.4252% PA
For 4 Years -0.1998% PA 1.6752% PA
For 5 years -0.1998% PA 1.8002% PA