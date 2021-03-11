KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan ssued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 11-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0728% PA 0.6773% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0605% PA 0.6895% PA

For 12 months 0.0296% PA 0.9046% PA

For 2 Years 0.0296% PA 1.4046% PA

For 3 Years 0.0296% PA 1.6546% PA

For 4 years 0.0296% PA 1.9046% PA

For 5 years 0.0296% PA 2.0296% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 11 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1729% PA 0.5771% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1544% PA 0.5956% PA

For 12 Months -0.0960% PA 0.7790% PA

For 2 Years -0.0960% PA 1.2790% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0960% PA 1.5290% PA

For 4 years -0.0960% PA 1.7790% PA

For 5 years -0.0960% PA 1.9040% PA

EURO VALUE 11 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2937% PA 1.0437% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3000% PA 1.0500% PA

For 12 Months 0.2749% PA 1.1499% PA

For 2 Years 0.2749% PA 1.6499% PA

For 3 Years 0.2749% PA 1.8999% PA

For 4 years 0.2749% PA 2.1499% PA

For 5 years 0.2749% PA 2.2749% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1613% PA 0.5887% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1990% PA 0.5510% PA

For 12 Months -0.2035% PA 0.6715% PA

For 2 Years -0.2035% PA 1.1715% PA

For 3 Years -0.2035% PA 1.4215% PA

For 4 Years -0.2035% PA 1.6715% PA

For 5 years -0.2035% PA 1.7965% PA