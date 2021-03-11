Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan ssued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 11-03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0728% PA 0.6773% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0605% PA 0.6895% PA
For 12 months 0.0296% PA 0.9046% PA
For 2 Years 0.0296% PA 1.4046% PA
For 3 Years 0.0296% PA 1.6546% PA
For 4 years 0.0296% PA 1.9046% PA
For 5 years 0.0296% PA 2.0296% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 11 03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1729% PA 0.5771% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1544% PA 0.5956% PA
For 12 Months -0.0960% PA 0.7790% PA
For 2 Years -0.0960% PA 1.2790% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0960% PA 1.5290% PA
For 4 years -0.0960% PA 1.7790% PA
For 5 years -0.0960% PA 1.9040% PA
EURO VALUE 11 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2937% PA 1.0437% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3000% PA 1.0500% PA
For 12 Months 0.2749% PA 1.1499% PA
For 2 Years 0.2749% PA 1.6499% PA
For 3 Years 0.2749% PA 1.8999% PA
For 4 years 0.2749% PA 2.1499% PA
For 5 years 0.2749% PA 2.2749% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1613% PA 0.5887% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1990% PA 0.5510% PA
For 12 Months -0.2035% PA 0.6715% PA
For 2 Years -0.2035% PA 1.1715% PA
For 3 Years -0.2035% PA 1.4215% PA
For 4 Years -0.2035% PA 1.6715% PA
For 5 years -0.2035% PA 1.7965% PA