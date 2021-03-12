KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0659% PA 0.6841% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0564% PA 0.6936% PA

For 12 months 0.0286% PA 0.9036% PA

For 2 Years 0.0286% PA 1.4036% PA

For 3 Years 0.0286% PA 1.6536% PA

For 4 years 0.0286% PA 1.9036% PA

For 5 years 0.0286% PA 2.0286% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 12 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1728% PA 0.5773% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1544% PA 0.5956% PA

For 12 Months -0.0960% PA 0.7790% PA

For 2 Years -0.0960% PA 1.2790% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0960% PA 1.5290% PA

For 4 years -0.0960% PA 1.7790% PA

For 5 years -0.0960% PA 1.9040% PA

EURO VALUE 12 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2934% PA 1.0434% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3009% PA 1.0509% PA

For 12 Months 0.2736% PA 1.1486% PA

For 2 Years 0.2736% PA 1.6486% PA

For 3 Years 0.2736% PA 1.8986% PA

For 4 years 0.2736% PA 2.1486% PA

For 5 years 0.2736% PA 2.2736% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1630% PA 0.5870% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1977% PA 0.5523% PA

For 12 Months -0.2043% PA 0.6707% PA

For 2 Years -0.2043% PA 1.1707% PA

For 3 Years -0.2043% PA 1.4207% PA

For 4 Years -0.2043% PA 1.6707% PA

For 5 years -0.2043% PA 1.7957% PA