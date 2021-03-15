Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 15-03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0661% PA 0.6839% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0573% PA 0.6928% PA
For 12 months 0.0273% PA 0.9023% PA
For 2 Years 0.0273% PA 1.4023% PA
For 3 Years 0.0273% PA 1.6523% PA
For 4 years 0.0273% PA 1.9023% PA
For 5 years 0.0273% PA 2.0273% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 15 03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1713% PA 0.5788% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1504% PA 0.5996% PA
For 12 Months -0.0969% PA 0.7781% PA
For 2 Years -0.
0969% PA 1.2781% PA
For 3 Years -0.0969% PA 1.5281% PA
For 4 years -0.0969% PA 1.7781% PA
For 5 years -0.0969% PA 1.9031% PA
EURO VALUE 15 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3001% PA 1.0501% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2754% PA 1.0254% PA
For 12 Months 0.2394% PA 1.1144% PA
For 2 Years 0.2394% PA 1.6144% PA
For 3 Years 0.2394% PA 1.8644% PA
For 4 years 0.2394% PA 2.1144% PA
For 5 years 0.2394% PA 2.2394% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1610% PA 0.5890% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1980% PA 0.5520% PA
For 12 Months -0.2010% PA 0.6740% PA
For 2 Years -0.2010% PA 1.1740% PA
For 3 Years -0.2010% PA 1.4240% PA
For 4 Years -0.2010% PA 1.6740% PA
For 5 years -0.2010% PA 1.7990% PA