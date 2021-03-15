(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Mar 15 (Pakistan Point news - 15th Mar, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 15-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0661% PA 0.6839% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0573% PA 0.6928% PA

For 12 months 0.0273% PA 0.9023% PA

For 2 Years 0.0273% PA 1.4023% PA

For 3 Years 0.0273% PA 1.6523% PA

For 4 years 0.0273% PA 1.9023% PA

For 5 years 0.0273% PA 2.0273% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 15 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1713% PA 0.5788% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1504% PA 0.5996% PA

For 12 Months -0.0969% PA 0.7781% PA

For 2 Years -0.

0969% PA 1.2781% PA

For 3 Years -0.0969% PA 1.5281% PA

For 4 years -0.0969% PA 1.7781% PA

For 5 years -0.0969% PA 1.9031% PA

EURO VALUE 15 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3001% PA 1.0501% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2754% PA 1.0254% PA

For 12 Months 0.2394% PA 1.1144% PA

For 2 Years 0.2394% PA 1.6144% PA

For 3 Years 0.2394% PA 1.8644% PA

For 4 years 0.2394% PA 2.1144% PA

For 5 years 0.2394% PA 2.2394% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1610% PA 0.5890% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1980% PA 0.5520% PA

For 12 Months -0.2010% PA 0.6740% PA

For 2 Years -0.2010% PA 1.1740% PA

For 3 Years -0.2010% PA 1.4240% PA

For 4 Years -0.2010% PA 1.6740% PA

For 5 years -0.2010% PA 1.7990% PA