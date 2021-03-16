KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Mar 16 (Pakistan Point news - 16th Mar, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0605% PA 0.6895% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0560% PA 0.6940% PA

For 12 months 0.0281% PA 0.9031% PA

For 2 Years 0.0281% PA 1.4031% PA

For 3 Years 0.0281% PA 1.6531% PA

For 4 years 0.0281% PA 1.9031% PA

For 5 years 0.0281% PA 2.0281% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 16 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1705% PA 0.5795% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1484% PA 0.6016% PA

For 12 Months -0.0961% PA 0.7789% PA

For 2 Years -0.

0961% PA 1.2789% PA

For 3 Years -0.0961% PA 1.5289% PA

For 4 years -0.0961% PA 1.7789% PA

For 5 years -0.0961% PA 1.9039% PA

EURO VALUE 16 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2989% PA 1.0489% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2731% PA 1.0231% PA

For 12 Months 0.2393% PA 1.1143% PA

For 2 Years 0.2393% PA 1.6143% PA

For 3 Years 0.2393% PA 1.8643% PA

For 4 years 0.2393% PA 2.1143% PA

For 5 years 0.2393% PA 2.2393% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1647% PA 0.5853% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1987% PA 0.5513% PA

For 12 Months -0.2037% PA 0.6713% PA

For 2 Years -0.2037% PA 1.1713% PA

For 3 Years -0.2037% PA 1.4213% PA

For 4 Years -0.2037% PA 1.6713% PA

For 5 years -0.2037% PA 1.7963% PA