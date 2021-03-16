Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, Mar 16 (Pakistan Point news - 16th Mar, 2021): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0605% PA 0.6895% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0560% PA 0.6940% PA
For 12 months 0.0281% PA 0.9031% PA
For 2 Years 0.0281% PA 1.4031% PA
For 3 Years 0.0281% PA 1.6531% PA
For 4 years 0.0281% PA 1.9031% PA
For 5 years 0.0281% PA 2.0281% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 16 03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1705% PA 0.5795% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1484% PA 0.6016% PA
For 12 Months -0.0961% PA 0.7789% PA
For 2 Years -0.
0961% PA 1.2789% PA
For 3 Years -0.0961% PA 1.5289% PA
For 4 years -0.0961% PA 1.7789% PA
For 5 years -0.0961% PA 1.9039% PA
EURO VALUE 16 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2989% PA 1.0489% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2731% PA 1.0231% PA
For 12 Months 0.2393% PA 1.1143% PA
For 2 Years 0.2393% PA 1.6143% PA
For 3 Years 0.2393% PA 1.8643% PA
For 4 years 0.2393% PA 2.1143% PA
For 5 years 0.2393% PA 2.2393% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1647% PA 0.5853% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1987% PA 0.5513% PA
For 12 Months -0.2037% PA 0.6713% PA
For 2 Years -0.2037% PA 1.1713% PA
For 3 Years -0.2037% PA 1.4213% PA
For 4 Years -0.2037% PA 1.6713% PA
For 5 years -0.2037% PA 1.7963% PA