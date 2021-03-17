(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Mar 17 (Pakistan Point news - 17th Mar, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesdy.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0680% PA 0.6820% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0525% PA 0.6975% PA

For 12 months 0.0310% PA 0.9060% PA

For 2 Years 0.0310% PA 1.4060% PA

For 3 Years 0.0310% PA 1.6560% PA

For 4 years 0.0310% PA 1.9060% PA

For 5 years 0.0310% PA 2.0310% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 17 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1698% PA 0.5803% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1529% PA 0.5971% PA

For 12 Months -0.0940% PA 0.7810% PA

For 2 Years -0.

0940% PA 1.2810% PA

For 3 Years -0.0940% PA 1.5310% PA

For 4 years -0.0940% PA 1.7810% PA

For 5 years -0.0940% PA 1.9060% PA

EURO VALUE 17 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2994% PA 1.0494% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2729% PA 1.0229% PA

For 12 Months 0.2397% PA 1.1147% PA

For 2 Years 0.2397% PA 1.6147% PA

For 3 Years 0.2397% PA 1.8647% PA

For 4 years 0.2397% PA 2.1147% PA

For 5 years 0.2397% PA 2.2397% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1678% PA 0.5822% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1982% PA 0.5518% PA

For 12 Months -0.2035% PA 0.6715% PA

For 2 Years -0.2035% PA 1.1715% PA

For 3 Years -0.2035% PA 1.4215% PA

For 4 Years -0.2035% PA 1.6715% PA

For 5 years -0.2035% PA 1.7965% PA