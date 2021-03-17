Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesdy.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0680% PA 0.6820% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0525% PA 0.6975% PA
For 12 months 0.0310% PA 0.9060% PA
For 2 Years 0.0310% PA 1.4060% PA
For 3 Years 0.0310% PA 1.6560% PA
For 4 years 0.0310% PA 1.9060% PA
For 5 years 0.0310% PA 2.0310% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 17 03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1698% PA 0.5803% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1529% PA 0.5971% PA
For 12 Months -0.0940% PA 0.7810% PA
For 2 Years -0.
0940% PA 1.2810% PA
For 3 Years -0.0940% PA 1.5310% PA
For 4 years -0.0940% PA 1.7810% PA
For 5 years -0.0940% PA 1.9060% PA
EURO VALUE 17 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2994% PA 1.0494% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2729% PA 1.0229% PA
For 12 Months 0.2397% PA 1.1147% PA
For 2 Years 0.2397% PA 1.6147% PA
For 3 Years 0.2397% PA 1.8647% PA
For 4 years 0.2397% PA 2.1147% PA
For 5 years 0.2397% PA 2.2397% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1678% PA 0.5822% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1982% PA 0.5518% PA
For 12 Months -0.2035% PA 0.6715% PA
For 2 Years -0.2035% PA 1.1715% PA
For 3 Years -0.2035% PA 1.4215% PA
For 4 Years -0.2035% PA 1.6715% PA
For 5 years -0.2035% PA 1.7965% PA