Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 18-03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0600% PA 0.6900% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0521% PA 0.6979% PA
For 12 months 0.0308% PA 0.9058% PA
For 2 Years 0.0308% PA 1.4058% PA
For 3 Years 0.0308% PA 1.6558% PA
For 4 years 0.0308% PA 1.9058% PA
For 5 years 0.0308% PA 2.0308% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 18 03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5058% PA 1.2558% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4616% PA 1.2116% PA
For 12 Months 0.3410% PA 1.2160% PA
For 2 Years 0.
3410% PA 1.7160% PA
For 3 Years 0.3410% PA 1.9660% PA
For 4 years 0.3410% PA 2.2160% PA
For 5 years 0.3410% PA 2.3410% PA
EURO VALUE 18 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2996% PA 1.0496% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2740% PA 1.0240% PA
For 12 Months 0.2414% PA 1.1164% PA
For 2 Years 0.2414% PA 1.6164% PA
For 3 Years 0.2414% PA 1.8664% PA
For 4 years 0.2414% PA 2.1164% PA
For 5 years 0.2414% PA 2.2414% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1667% PA 0.5833% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1985% PA 0.5515% PA
For 12 Months -0.2035% PA 0.6715% PA
For 2 Years -0.2035% PA 1.1715% PA
For 3 Years -0.2035% PA 1.4215% PA
For 4 Years -0.2035% PA 1.6715% PA
For 5 years -0.2035% PA 1.7965% PA