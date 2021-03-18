KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Mar 18 (Pakistan Point news - 18th Mar, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 18-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0600% PA 0.6900% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0521% PA 0.6979% PA

For 12 months 0.0308% PA 0.9058% PA

For 2 Years 0.0308% PA 1.4058% PA

For 3 Years 0.0308% PA 1.6558% PA

For 4 years 0.0308% PA 1.9058% PA

For 5 years 0.0308% PA 2.0308% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 18 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5058% PA 1.2558% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4616% PA 1.2116% PA

For 12 Months 0.3410% PA 1.2160% PA

For 2 Years 0.

3410% PA 1.7160% PA

For 3 Years 0.3410% PA 1.9660% PA

For 4 years 0.3410% PA 2.2160% PA

For 5 years 0.3410% PA 2.3410% PA

EURO VALUE 18 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2996% PA 1.0496% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2740% PA 1.0240% PA

For 12 Months 0.2414% PA 1.1164% PA

For 2 Years 0.2414% PA 1.6164% PA

For 3 Years 0.2414% PA 1.8664% PA

For 4 years 0.2414% PA 2.1164% PA

For 5 years 0.2414% PA 2.2414% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1667% PA 0.5833% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1985% PA 0.5515% PA

For 12 Months -0.2035% PA 0.6715% PA

For 2 Years -0.2035% PA 1.1715% PA

For 3 Years -0.2035% PA 1.4215% PA

For 4 Years -0.2035% PA 1.6715% PA

For 5 years -0.2035% PA 1.7965% PA