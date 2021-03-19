KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Mar 19 (Pakistan Point news - 19th Mar, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0604% PA 0.6896% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0570% PA 0.7030% PA

For 12 months 0.0309% PA 0.9059% PA

For 2 Years 0.0309% PA 1.4059% PA

For 3 Years 0.0309% PA 1.6559% PA

For 4 years 0.0309% PA 1.9059% PA

For 5 years 0.0309% PA 2.0309% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 19 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1691% PA 1.5809% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1489% PA 1.6011% PA

For 12 Months -0.0923% PA 1.7828% PA

For 2 Years -0.

0923% PA 1.2828% PA

For 3 Years -0.0923% PA 1.5328% PA

For 4 years -0.0923% PA 2.7828% PA

For 5 years -0.0923% PA 2.9078% PA

EURO VALUE 19 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2969% PA 1.0469% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2727% PA 1.0227% PA

For 12 Months 0.2383% PA 1.1133% PA

For 2 Years 0.2383% PA 1.6133% PA

For 3 Years 0.2383% PA 1.8633% PA

For 4 years 0.2383% PA 2.1133% PA

For 5 years 0.2383% PA 2.2383% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1705% PA 0.5795% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1975% PA 0.5525% PA

For 12 Months -0.2033% PA 0.6717% PA

For 2 Years -0.2033% PA 1.1717% PA

For 3 Years -0.2033% PA 1.4217% PA

For 4 Years -0.2033% PA 1.6717% PA

For 5 years -0.2033% PA 1.7967% PA