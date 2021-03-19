Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, Mar 19 (Pakistan Point news - 19th Mar, 2021): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0604% PA 0.6896% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0570% PA 0.7030% PA
For 12 months 0.0309% PA 0.9059% PA
For 2 Years 0.0309% PA 1.4059% PA
For 3 Years 0.0309% PA 1.6559% PA
For 4 years 0.0309% PA 1.9059% PA
For 5 years 0.0309% PA 2.0309% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 19 03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1691% PA 1.5809% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1489% PA 1.6011% PA
For 12 Months -0.0923% PA 1.7828% PA
For 2 Years -0.
0923% PA 1.2828% PA
For 3 Years -0.0923% PA 1.5328% PA
For 4 years -0.0923% PA 2.7828% PA
For 5 years -0.0923% PA 2.9078% PA
EURO VALUE 19 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2969% PA 1.0469% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2727% PA 1.0227% PA
For 12 Months 0.2383% PA 1.1133% PA
For 2 Years 0.2383% PA 1.6133% PA
For 3 Years 0.2383% PA 1.8633% PA
For 4 years 0.2383% PA 2.1133% PA
For 5 years 0.2383% PA 2.2383% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1705% PA 0.5795% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1975% PA 0.5525% PA
For 12 Months -0.2033% PA 0.6717% PA
For 2 Years -0.2033% PA 1.1717% PA
For 3 Years -0.2033% PA 1.4217% PA
For 4 Years -0.2033% PA 1.6717% PA
For 5 years -0.2033% PA 1.7967% PA