KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 24-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0531% PA 0.6969% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0476% PA 0.7024% PA

For 12 months 0.0263% PA 0.9013% PA

For 2 Years 0.0263% PA 1.4013% PA

For 3 Years 0.0263% PA 1.6513% PA

For 4 years 0.0263% PA 1.9013% PA

For 5 years 0.0263% PA 2.0263% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 24 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1688% PA 1.5813% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1460% PA 1.6040% PA

For 12 Months -0.0883% PA 1.7868% PA

For 2 Years -0.0883% PA 1.2868% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0883% PA 1.5368% PA

For 4 years -0.0883% PA 2.7868% PA

For 5 years -0.0883% PA 2.9118% PA

EURO VALUE 24 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3007% PA 1.0507% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2950% PA 1.0450% PA

For 12 Months 0.2723% PA 1.1473% PA

For 2 Years 0.2723% PA 1.6473% PA

For 3 Years 0.2723% PA 1.8973% PA

For 4 years 0.2723% PA 2.1473% PA

For 5 years 0.2723% PA 2.2723% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1735% PA 0.5765% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2008% PA 0.5492% PA

For 12 Months -0.2013% PA 0.6737% PA

For 2 Years -0.2013% PA 1.1737% PA

For 3 Years -0.2013% PA 1.4237% PA

For 4 Years -0.2013% PA 1.6737% PA

For 5 years -0.2013% PA 1.7987% PA