Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 24-03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0531% PA 0.6969% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0476% PA 0.7024% PA
For 12 months 0.0263% PA 0.9013% PA
For 2 Years 0.0263% PA 1.4013% PA
For 3 Years 0.0263% PA 1.6513% PA
For 4 years 0.0263% PA 1.9013% PA
For 5 years 0.0263% PA 2.0263% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 24 03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1688% PA 1.5813% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1460% PA 1.6040% PA
For 12 Months -0.0883% PA 1.7868% PA
For 2 Years -0.0883% PA 1.2868% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0883% PA 1.5368% PA
For 4 years -0.0883% PA 2.7868% PA
For 5 years -0.0883% PA 2.9118% PA
EURO VALUE 24 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3007% PA 1.0507% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2950% PA 1.0450% PA
For 12 Months 0.2723% PA 1.1473% PA
For 2 Years 0.2723% PA 1.6473% PA
For 3 Years 0.2723% PA 1.8973% PA
For 4 years 0.2723% PA 2.1473% PA
For 5 years 0.2723% PA 2.2723% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1735% PA 0.5765% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2008% PA 0.5492% PA
For 12 Months -0.2013% PA 0.6737% PA
For 2 Years -0.2013% PA 1.1737% PA
For 3 Years -0.2013% PA 1.4237% PA
For 4 Years -0.2013% PA 1.6737% PA
For 5 years -0.2013% PA 1.7987% PA