Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 25-03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0494% PA 0.7006% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0446% PA 0.7054% PA
For 12 months 0.0294% PA 0.9044% PA
For 2 Years 0.0294% PA 1.4044% PA
For 3 Years 0.0294% PA 1.6544% PA
For 4 years 0.0294% PA 1.9044% PA
For 5 years 0.0294% PA 2.0294% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 25 03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1634% PA 1.5866% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1461% PA 1.6039% PA
For 12 Months -0.0885% PA 1.7865% PA
For 2 Years -0.0885% PA 1.2865% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0885% PA 1.5365% PA
For 4 years -0.0885% PA 2.7865% PA
For 5 years -0.0885% PA 2.9115% PA
EURO VALUE 25 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2987% PA 1.0487% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2714% PA 1.0214% PA
For 12 Months 0.2417% PA 1.1167% PA
For 2 Years 0.2417% PA 1.6167% PA
For 3 Years 0.2417% PA 1.8667% PA
For 4 years 0.2417% PA 2.1167% PA
For 5 years 0.2417% PA 2.2417% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1762% PA 0.5738% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2018% PA 0.5482% PA
For 12 Months -0.2005% PA 0.6745% PA
For 2 Years -0.2005% PA 1.1745% PA
For 3 Years -0.2005% PA 1.4245% PA
For 4 Years -0.2005% PA 1.6745% PA
For 5 years -0.2005% PA 1.7995% PA