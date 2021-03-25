KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 25-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0494% PA 0.7006% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0446% PA 0.7054% PA

For 12 months 0.0294% PA 0.9044% PA

For 2 Years 0.0294% PA 1.4044% PA

For 3 Years 0.0294% PA 1.6544% PA

For 4 years 0.0294% PA 1.9044% PA

For 5 years 0.0294% PA 2.0294% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 25 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1634% PA 1.5866% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1461% PA 1.6039% PA

For 12 Months -0.0885% PA 1.7865% PA

For 2 Years -0.0885% PA 1.2865% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0885% PA 1.5365% PA

For 4 years -0.0885% PA 2.7865% PA

For 5 years -0.0885% PA 2.9115% PA

EURO VALUE 25 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2987% PA 1.0487% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2714% PA 1.0214% PA

For 12 Months 0.2417% PA 1.1167% PA

For 2 Years 0.2417% PA 1.6167% PA

For 3 Years 0.2417% PA 1.8667% PA

For 4 years 0.2417% PA 2.1167% PA

For 5 years 0.2417% PA 2.2417% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1762% PA 0.5738% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2018% PA 0.5482% PA

For 12 Months -0.2005% PA 0.6745% PA

For 2 Years -0.2005% PA 1.1745% PA

For 3 Years -0.2005% PA 1.4245% PA

For 4 Years -0.2005% PA 1.6745% PA

For 5 years -0.2005% PA 1.7995% PA