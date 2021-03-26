Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 26-03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0549% PA 0.6951% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0405% PA 0.7095% PA
For 12 months 0.0300% PA 0.9050% PA
For 2 Years 0.0300% PA 1.4050% PA
For 3 Years 0.0300% PA 1.6550% PA
For 4 years 0.0300% PA 1.9050% PA
For 5 years 0.0300% PA 2.0300% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 26 03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1599% PA 1.5901% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1441% PA 1.6059% PA
For 12 Months -0.0864% PA 1.7886% PA
For 2 Years -0.0864% PA 1.2886% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0864% PA 1.5386% PA
For 4 years -0.0864% PA 2.7886% PA
For 5 years -0.0864% PA 2.9136% PA
EURO VALUE 26 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2989% PA 1.0489% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2736% PA 1.0236% PA
For 12 Months 0.2420% PA 1.1170% PA
For 2 Years 0.2420% PA 1.6170% PA
For 3 Years 0.2420% PA 1.8670% PA
For 4 years 0.2420% PA 2.1170% PA
For 5 years 0.2420% PA 2.2420% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1763% PA 0.5737% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2018% PA 0.5482% PA
For 12 Months -0.1995% PA 0.6755% PA
For 2 Years -0.1995% PA 1.1755% PA
For 3 Years -0.1995% PA 1.4255% PA
For 4 Years -0.1995% PA 1.6755% PA
For 5 years -0.1995% PA 1.8005% PA