KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 26-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0549% PA 0.6951% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0405% PA 0.7095% PA

For 12 months 0.0300% PA 0.9050% PA

For 2 Years 0.0300% PA 1.4050% PA

For 3 Years 0.0300% PA 1.6550% PA

For 4 years 0.0300% PA 1.9050% PA

For 5 years 0.0300% PA 2.0300% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 26 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1599% PA 1.5901% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1441% PA 1.6059% PA

For 12 Months -0.0864% PA 1.7886% PA

For 2 Years -0.0864% PA 1.2886% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0864% PA 1.5386% PA

For 4 years -0.0864% PA 2.7886% PA

For 5 years -0.0864% PA 2.9136% PA

EURO VALUE 26 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2989% PA 1.0489% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2736% PA 1.0236% PA

For 12 Months 0.2420% PA 1.1170% PA

For 2 Years 0.2420% PA 1.6170% PA

For 3 Years 0.2420% PA 1.8670% PA

For 4 years 0.2420% PA 2.1170% PA

For 5 years 0.2420% PA 2.2420% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1763% PA 0.5737% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2018% PA 0.5482% PA

For 12 Months -0.1995% PA 0.6755% PA

For 2 Years -0.1995% PA 1.1755% PA

For 3 Years -0.1995% PA 1.4255% PA

For 4 Years -0.1995% PA 1.6755% PA

For 5 years -0.1995% PA 1.8005% PA