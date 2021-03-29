Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 29-03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0570% PA 0.6930% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0461% PA 0.7039% PA
For 12 months 0.0308% PA 0.9058% PA
For 2 Years 0.0308% PA 1.4058% PA
For 3 Years 0.0308% PA 1.6558% PA
For 4 years 0.0308% PA 1.9058% PA
For 5 years 0.0308% PA 2.0308% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 29 03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1616% PA 1.5884% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1408% PA 1.6093% PA
For 12 Months -0.0884% PA 1.7866% PA
For 2 Years -0.0884% PA 1.2866% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0884% PA 1.5366% PA
For 4 years -0.0884% PA 2.7866% PA
For 5 years -0.0884% PA 2.9116% PA
EURO VALUE 29 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2991% PA 1.0491% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2737% PA 1.0237% PA
For 12 Months 0.2427% PA 1.1177% PA
For 2 Years 0.2427% PA 1.6177% PA
For 3 Years 0.2427% PA 1.8677% PA
For 4 years 0.2427% PA 2.1177% PA
For 5 years 0.2427% PA 2.2427% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1745% PA 0.5755% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2027% PA 0.5473% PA
For 12 Months -0.1983% PA 0.6767% PA
For 2 Years -0.1983% PA 1.1767% PA
For 3 Years -0.1983% PA 1.4267% PA
For 4 Years -0.1983% PA 1.6767% PA
For 5 years -0.1983% PA 1.8017% PA