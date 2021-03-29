KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 29-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0570% PA 0.6930% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0461% PA 0.7039% PA

For 12 months 0.0308% PA 0.9058% PA

For 2 Years 0.0308% PA 1.4058% PA

For 3 Years 0.0308% PA 1.6558% PA

For 4 years 0.0308% PA 1.9058% PA

For 5 years 0.0308% PA 2.0308% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 29 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1616% PA 1.5884% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1408% PA 1.6093% PA

For 12 Months -0.0884% PA 1.7866% PA

For 2 Years -0.0884% PA 1.2866% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0884% PA 1.5366% PA

For 4 years -0.0884% PA 2.7866% PA

For 5 years -0.0884% PA 2.9116% PA

EURO VALUE 29 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2991% PA 1.0491% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2737% PA 1.0237% PA

For 12 Months 0.2427% PA 1.1177% PA

For 2 Years 0.2427% PA 1.6177% PA

For 3 Years 0.2427% PA 1.8677% PA

For 4 years 0.2427% PA 2.1177% PA

For 5 years 0.2427% PA 2.2427% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1745% PA 0.5755% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2027% PA 0.5473% PA

For 12 Months -0.1983% PA 0.6767% PA

For 2 Years -0.1983% PA 1.1767% PA

For 3 Years -0.1983% PA 1.4267% PA

For 4 Years -0.1983% PA 1.6767% PA

For 5 years -0.1983% PA 1.8017% PA