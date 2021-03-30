Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 30-03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0510% PA 0.6990% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0468% PA 0.7033% PA
For 12 months 0.0308% PA 0.9058% PA
For 2 Years 0.0308% PA 1.4058% PA
For 3 Years 0.0308% PA 1.6558% PA
For 4 years 0.0308% PA 1.9058% PA
For 5 years 0.0308% PA 2.0308% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 30 03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1619% PA 1.5881% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1424% PA 1.6076% PA
For 12 Months -0.0894% PA 1.7856% PA
For 2 Years -0.0894% PA 1.2856% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0894% PA 1.5356% PA
For 4 years -0.0894% PA 2.7856% PA
For 5 years -0.0894% PA 2.9106% PA
EURO VALUE 30 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2997% PA 1.0497% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2727% PA 1.0227% PA
For 12 Months 0.2463% PA 1.1213% PA
For 2 Years 0.2463% PA 1.6213% PA
For 3 Years 0.2463% PA 1.8713% PA
For 4 years 0.2463% PA 2.1213% PA
For 5 years 0.2463% PA 2.2463% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1755% PA 0.5745% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2030% PA 0.5470% PA
For 12 Months -0.1965% PA 0.6785% PA
For 2 Years -0.1965% PA 1.1785% PA
For 3 Years -0.1965% PA 1.4285% PA
For 4 Years -0.1965% PA 1.6785% PA
For 5 years -0.1965% PA 1.8035% PA