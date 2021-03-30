KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 30-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0510% PA 0.6990% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0468% PA 0.7033% PA

For 12 months 0.0308% PA 0.9058% PA

For 2 Years 0.0308% PA 1.4058% PA

For 3 Years 0.0308% PA 1.6558% PA

For 4 years 0.0308% PA 1.9058% PA

For 5 years 0.0308% PA 2.0308% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 30 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1619% PA 1.5881% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1424% PA 1.6076% PA

For 12 Months -0.0894% PA 1.7856% PA

For 2 Years -0.0894% PA 1.2856% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0894% PA 1.5356% PA

For 4 years -0.0894% PA 2.7856% PA

For 5 years -0.0894% PA 2.9106% PA

EURO VALUE 30 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2997% PA 1.0497% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2727% PA 1.0227% PA

For 12 Months 0.2463% PA 1.1213% PA

For 2 Years 0.2463% PA 1.6213% PA

For 3 Years 0.2463% PA 1.8713% PA

For 4 years 0.2463% PA 2.1213% PA

For 5 years 0.2463% PA 2.2463% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1755% PA 0.5745% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2030% PA 0.5470% PA

For 12 Months -0.1965% PA 0.6785% PA

For 2 Years -0.1965% PA 1.1785% PA

For 3 Years -0.1965% PA 1.4285% PA

For 4 Years -0.1965% PA 1.6785% PA

For 5 years -0.1965% PA 1.8035% PA