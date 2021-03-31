(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 31-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0475% PA 0.7025% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0471% PA 0.7029% PA

For 12 months 0.0315% PA 0.9065% PA

For 2 Years 0.0315% PA 1.4065% PA

For 3 Years 0.0315% PA 1.6565% PA

For 4 years 0.0315% PA 1.9065% PA

For 5 years 0.0315% PA 2.0315% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 31 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1610% PA 1.5890% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1421% PA 1.6079% PA

For 12 Months -0.0879% PA 1.7871% PA

For 2 Years -0.0879% PA 1.2871% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0879% PA 1.5371% PA

For 4 years -0.0879% PA 2.7871% PA

For 5 years -0.0879% PA 2.9121% PA

EURO VALUE 31 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2997% PA 1.0497% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2736% PA 1.0236% PA

For 12 Months 0.2454% PA 1.1204% PA

For 2 Years 0.2454% PA 1.6204% PA

For 3 Years 0.2454% PA 1.8704% PA

For 4 years 0.2454% PA 2.1204% PA

For 5 years 0.2454% PA 2.2454% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 31 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1817% PA 0.5683% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2020% PA 0.5480% PA

For 12 Months -0.1973% PA 0.6777% PA

For 2 Years -0.1973% PA 1.1777% PA

For 3 Years -0.1973% PA 1.4277% PA

For 4 Years -0.1973% PA 1.6777% PA

For 5 years -0.1973% PA 1.8027% PA