Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 31-03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0475% PA 0.7025% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0471% PA 0.7029% PA
For 12 months 0.0315% PA 0.9065% PA
For 2 Years 0.0315% PA 1.4065% PA
For 3 Years 0.0315% PA 1.6565% PA
For 4 years 0.0315% PA 1.9065% PA
For 5 years 0.0315% PA 2.0315% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 31 03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1610% PA 1.5890% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1421% PA 1.6079% PA
For 12 Months -0.0879% PA 1.7871% PA
For 2 Years -0.0879% PA 1.2871% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0879% PA 1.5371% PA
For 4 years -0.0879% PA 2.7871% PA
For 5 years -0.0879% PA 2.9121% PA
EURO VALUE 31 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2997% PA 1.0497% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2736% PA 1.0236% PA
For 12 Months 0.2454% PA 1.1204% PA
For 2 Years 0.2454% PA 1.6204% PA
For 3 Years 0.2454% PA 1.8704% PA
For 4 years 0.2454% PA 2.1204% PA
For 5 years 0.2454% PA 2.2454% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 31 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1817% PA 0.5683% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2020% PA 0.5480% PA
For 12 Months -0.1973% PA 0.6777% PA
For 2 Years -0.1973% PA 1.1777% PA
For 3 Years -0.1973% PA 1.4277% PA
For 4 Years -0.1973% PA 1.6777% PA
For 5 years -0.1973% PA 1.8027% PA