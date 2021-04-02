KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0558% PA 0.6943% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0448% PA 0.7053% PA

For 12 months 0.0331% PA 0.9081% PA

For 2 Years 0.0331% PA 1.4081% PA

For 3 Years 0.0331% PA 1.6581% PA

For 4 years 0.0331% PA 1.9081% PA

For 5 years 0.0331% PA 2.0331% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 06 04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1621% PA 1.5879% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1373% PA 1.6128% PA

For 12 Months -0.0863% PA 1.7888% PA

For 2 Years -0.0863% PA 1.2888% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0863% PA 1.5388% PA

For 4 years -0.0863% PA 2.7888% PA

For 5 years -0.0863% PA 2.9138% PA

EURO VALUE 06 04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2997% PA 1.0497% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2744% PA 1.0244% PA

For 12 Months 0.2469% PA 1.1219% PA

For 2 Years 0.2469% PA 1.6219% PA

For 3 Years 0.2469% PA 1.8719% PA

For 4 years 0.2469% PA 2.1219% PA

For 5 years 0.2469% PA 2.2469% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06 04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1798% PA 0.5702% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2060% PA 0.5440% PA

For 12 Months -0.1977% PA 0.6773% PA

For 2 Years -0.1977% PA 1.1773% PA

For 3 Years -0.1977% PA 1.4273% PA

For 4 Years -0.1977% PA 1.6773% PA

For 5 years -0.1977% PA 1.8023% PA